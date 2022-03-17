- Financial Services weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine crisis implications for Financial Services
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA publishes minutes from 27 January board meeting
- Prudential requirements
- PRA offers modification by consent for indirect derivative client clearing
- ESMA responds to IASB exposure drafts on supplier finance arrangements and on non-current liabilities with covenants
- European Commission adopts draft Delegated Regulation containing RTS on disclosure of investment policy under the EU IFR
- PRA publishes Occasional Consultation Paper CP3/22
- EBA publishes phase 1 of its 3.2 reporting framework and updates validation rules
- MiFID II
- Ukraine conflict—ESMA says trading venues established in Russia are inactive until further notice
- ESMA publishes its assessment and recommendations on the Commission’s MiFIR review proposal
- FCA issues update on market share test under MiFID II ancillary activities exemption
- European Commission adopts Delegated Regulation specifying fees payable by DRSPs to ESMA under EU MiFIR
- ESMA chair writes to ECON and the Council of the EU to discuss EU MiFIR review proposal
- FinDatEx publishes EET Version 1.0 and European MiFID Template Version 4.0
- Financial stability
- FSB, CPMI and IOSCO publish report on CCP financial resources
- Operational resilience
- PRA publishes PS2/22, Operational resilience and operational continuity in resolution
- Financial crime and sanctions
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022 receives Royal Assent
- INTERPOL launches Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre
- HM Treasury approves changes to JMLSG guidance
- CJEU judgment discusses disclosure by a journalist of inside information relating to the forthcoming publication of an article
- Ukraine conflict—FCA to consult on use of ‘side pockets’ by funds to dispose of Russian assets
- Ukraine conflict—OFAC issues sanctions for human rights violations and leader of Belarus
- Ukraine conflict—US Treasury launches multilateral Russian oligarch task force
- Ukraine conflict—ESMA outlines supervisory and co-ordinating activities and market recommendations
- EBA calls on firms to facilitate access to basic payment accounts for refugees
- Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy Regulations 2022
- FATF publishes 2022 recommendations
- European Parliament publishes briefing on Sberbank ahead of hearing with the SRB
- OFSI issues General Licence INT/2022/1322576 under Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- Wind-up of Woodford fund could stretch into 2023
- Expert analysis—what tighter US sanctions against Russia mean for companies
- FCA’s expectations of senior managers in the context of Russian sanctions
- Responding to changes in sanctions designations
- Banks urge MPs to allow more data sharing to fight fraud
- Ukraine conflict—Andrea Enria discusses impact on euro area banks
- Ukraine conflict—Council imposes fourth EU package of sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill receives Royal Assent
- Ukraine conflict—Foreign Secretary announces 370 sanctions under Economic Crime Act powers
- Ukraine conflict—UKEF blocks export finance for Russia/Belarus and announces Ukraine trade support
- Ukraine conflict—SRB chair updates ECON on sanctions implications
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI, FCA and BoE issue joint statement on Russian sanctions and the UK cryptoasset sector
- Ukraine conflict—Commission launches 'Freeze and Seize' Task Force
- Ukraine conflict—HMT announces amendments to OFSI General Licence INT/2022/1277778
- Ukraine conflict—Sanctions issued against Kremlin elites, leaders and oligarchs who supported Putin
- Ukraine conflict—Sunak urges UK firms to avoid investments that would support the Putin regime
- Ukraine conflict—Practical impact of Abramovich’s designation under financial sanctions explained
- Ukraine conflict—NCA releases note on requests for DAML against sanctioned entities
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO reports on UK sanctions against seven oligarchs
- Ukraine conflict—impact of Russian sanctions on disclosure obligations under UK MAR
- Conduct requirements
- FMLC publishes letter to HM Treasury on financial promotions rules for cryptoassets
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA director of consumer investments says industry faces ‘major’ trust problem
- FCA responds to Complaints Commissioner’s final report on LCF complaints
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- CFTC fines UK firm US$3.25m over swaps business reporting
- ECB fines Bank of Cyprus for transferring liquidity to subsidiaries without approval
- ECB fines Banque et Caisse d’Epargne de l’Etat, Luxembourg for misreporting capital needs
- Deutsche bank says it violated US$80m deal with DoJ
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Philipp v Barclays Bank UK plc (Consumers’ Association intervening)
- Director of defunct commodities company disputes UBS’s US$14m claim
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- IBA launches ICE Term SOFR Reference Rates benchmark
- Working Group on Sterling RFRs assesses progress and road ahead
- Regulation of capital markets
- European Commission proposes changes to EU Central Securities Depositories Regulation
- LSEG eyes streamlined path into private markets
- ESMA publishes MoU on information sharing regarding participants in clearing or settlement system
- ESMA’s peer review report on the supervision of cross-border activities of investment firms
- Regulation of derivatives
- FIA publishes progress report on its derivatives industry standards initiative
- ESMA publishes guidelines on supervisory review and evaluation of CCPs under EMIR
- Sustainable finance & ESG
- Committee adopts position on Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- TNFD releases beta version of framework and launches consultation
- Commission adopts Complementary Delegated Regulation to add nuclear and gas energy activities to EU taxonomy
- ECB assessment shows banks need to improve disclosure of climate and environmental risks
- IOSCO publishes 2022 workplan on sustainable finance
- Banks and mutuals
- Final report of the Ring-fencing and Proprietary Trading Independent Review calls for more flexibility
- SI 2022/286 The Taxation of Banks (Amendments to the Corporation Tax Act 2009, Corporation Tax Act 2010 and Finance Act 2011) Regulations 2022
- FCA sends Dear CEO letters outlining risk expectations to building societies, non-bank (mortgage) lenders and retail mortgage lenders
- Single Resolution Board (SRB) v Hypo Vorarlberg Bank AG
- Investment funds and asset management
- Investors embrace UK Stewardship Code
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA publishes results of annual study on the modelling of market and credit risk in internal models
- Lloyd’s fines underwriter £1m over bullying, harassing claims
- Payment services and systems
- CMA clarifies definition of sweeping in letter to OBIE
- Banks may be liable for push payment fraud, court rules
- Mastercard antitrust class action balloons as millions added
- Re Ipagoo LLP (in administration)
- FinTech and cryptoassets
- FMLC publishes letter to HM Treasury on financial promotions rules for cryptoassets
- BCBS publishes newsletter on AI and machine learning
- European Parliament publishes agreement to proposed EU MiCA Regulation
- BoE publishes minutes of February 2022 meeting of the CBDC Engagement Forum
- FCA issues warning on illegal crypto ATMs
- FCA to hold workshop on AI and data in financial services
- ISDA publishes speech on developments in crypto derivatives
- E-money client funds still shielded in insolvency, court says
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 17 March 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
