Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Ukraine crisis implications for Financial Services
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • FCA publishes minutes from 27 January board meeting
  • Prudential requirements
  • PRA offers modification by consent for indirect derivative client clearing
  • ESMA responds to IASB exposure drafts on supplier finance arrangements and on non-current liabilities with covenants
  • European Commission adopts draft Delegated Regulation containing RTS on disclosure of investment policy under the EU IFR
  • PRA publishes Occasional Consultation Paper CP3/22
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 17 March 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

