Financial Services weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Sunak and Bailey respond to questions on Cummings' claim that HMT discussed emergency powers to direct the BoE during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—government welcomes Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform independent report
  • PRA publishes statement on firm authorisation under the TPR
  • MiFID II
  • EFAMA and EFSA issue joint statement on consolidated tape and market data costs
  • ISDA publishes response to ESMA consultation on annual review of RTS 2
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 17 June 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

