- Financial Services weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Sunak and Bailey respond to questions on Cummings' claim that HMT discussed emergency powers to direct the BoE during coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—government welcomes Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform independent report
- PRA publishes statement on firm authorisation under the TPR
- MiFID II
- EFAMA and EFSA issue joint statement on consolidated tape and market data costs
- ISDA publishes response to ESMA consultation on annual review of RTS 2
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- ESMA publishes annual report for 2020
- FCA appoints new chair of its Markets Practitioner Panel
- HM Treasury announces reappointment of PRA CEO
- FCA publishes policy development update for June 2021
- Treasury Committee approves FPC and PRC appointments
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- ECB consults on revised fit and proper assessment materials
- New FCA webpage sets out authorisation information for pre-paid funeral plan firms
- Prudential requirements
- BCBS consults on proposals for the prudential treatment of banks' cryptoasset exposures
- Bank of England Act 1998 (Macro-prudential Measures) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Delegated regulations under EU CRR and EU CRR II published in the Official Journal
- ESAs publish amended technical standards on the mapping of external credit assessment institutions
- Risk management and controls
- Risk management lessons from recent finance company failures
- FSB publishes feedback from its outsourcing and third-party relationships discussion paper
- Financial crime
- FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings
- Royal United Services Institute makes recommendations on how FATF can promote financial inclusion
- Will the CPS' decision to update its guidance mean an increase in prosecutions for failure to disclose under section 330 of POCA 2002?
- Comment: European banks' money-laundering ‘de-risking' rings regulatory alarm bells
- Council's 2019 acts extending financial sanctions on former President of Ukraine annulled
- Treasury Committee to examine AML measures and impacts of economic crime
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- LSB finds shortcomings in reimbursement of APP scam victims by CRM Code signatories
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Legal Advice Privilege and internal investigations—getting the basics right
- FCA bans Lithuanian fintech linked to Wirecard over AML
- FCA says it will act if Google breaks financial promotion rules
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Bhattacharya and another v Oaksix Holdings Ltd
- Boyse (International) Ltd v NatWest Markets plc and another
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ARRC welcomes key points during recent FSOC Principals Meeting
- FCA and BoE back move from LIBOR to SOFR on 26 July 2021
- LSTA believes Term SOFR 'still in the loan market game'
- EBF and EACB respond to the European Commission's targeted consultation on the designation of a statutory replacement rate for CHF LIBOR
- FCA provides information on LIBOR cessation for mortgage borrowers
- LMA publishes exposure draft of standard terms and conditions for secondary trading
- Regulation of capital markets
- EMMI says STEP-labelled debt securities reach over €400bn amounts outstanding
- FINRA announces ADF timestamp granularity change for trade reporting
- ICMA invites firms to participate in its latest European repo market survey
- Regulation of derivatives
- Delegated Regulation extending clearing exemption for pension schemes published in Official Journal
- ISDA consults on fallbacks for ICE swap rates
- ISDA launches new library platform to facilitate access of documents
- ISDA publishes 2021 definitions for interest rate derivatives
- EACH report examines CCPs' response to COVID-19 market stress period
- ESMA issues statement on implementation of FRANDT terms for clearing services
- ISDA proposes accounting change for physical commodities
- ISDA publishes ISDA-Clarus RFR Adoption Indicator for May 2021
- Markets and trading
- Securities Lending Committee reflects on Gamestop and Archegos episodes
- Banks and mutuals
- European Commission consults on ways to improve secondary markets for NPLs
- ECB amending Regulation (EU) 2015/534 on reporting of supervisory financial information published in Official Journal
- SRB holds 12th industry dialogue
- EBA publishes revised list of validation rules for ITS on supervisory reporting
- Investment funds and asset management
- Finance Act 2021
- Commission adopts delegated regulation on assets received by MMFs under reverse repurchase agreements
- ITS under EU Regulation on cross-border distribution of funds published in Official Journal
- Islamic finance
- Third report published on Islamic finance and principles for responsible banking
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- EU court holds limitation period ineffective where borrower does not know the term in question is unfair
- Regulation of insurance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA urged to watch insurers over travel exclusions
- PRA publishes information on its Solvency II Quantitative Impact Study
- Solvency II—Insurance Europe and Invest Europe call for removal of barriers to long-term equities investment
- Lloyd's of London updates code for complaints handling
- BoE's Anna Sweeney sets out detail of a quantitative impact study for the Solvency II review
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes latest insurer claims data for business interruption claims
- European Commission urges caution on EU pandemic insurance
- Switzerland—insurers warned to close expectation gaps on policies
- USA—Three risk management lessons from pandemic insurance disputes
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- ABI report finds pensions providers concerned about withdrawal advice
- FCA announces four-week extension to call for input on pension savers' decision making
- WTW publishes report on trustee governance following TPR's proposed single code of practice
- Payment services and systems
- UK Finance report shows impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on payments in 2020
- Andrew Bailey discusses innovation and the regulation of payments
- EPC provides overview of agenda and minutes of the 21st MSG MSCT plenary meeting
- EBA reports on PSPs' readiness to apply SCA for e-commerce card-based payments
- EBA publishes revised guidelines on major incident reporting under PSD2
- PSR consults on five-year strategy plan
- International—financial services and related sectors
- City of London Corporation report calls on UK government to push digital trade in future FTAs
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- EBF publishes recommendations for the proposed Digital Markets Act
- FCA-commissioned report examines responsibility and transparency in financial services AI
- UK Finance blog looks at role of AI in the financial services sector
- Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub opens London centre
- BoE director says robust regulation of stablecoin is crucial for stability and for innovation
- FATCA-esque crypto proposal raises compliance questions
- FCA announces details of its latest regulatory sandbox cohort
- What new UK money laundering law means for fintech
- BIS Innovation Hub, Swiss National Bank, Bank of France and private sector collaborate on CBDC experiment
- Sustainable finance
- Elderson says banks must do more to meet ECB's expectations on climate risk
- European Commission launches EU Taxonomy Compass
- GFMA publishes global principles for developing climate finance taxonomies
- ESMA publishes ToRs for the Co-ordination Network on Sustainability
- Government responds to Dasgupta Review
- ICMA publishes updated Green & Social Bond Principles 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 17 June 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
