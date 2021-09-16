- Financial Services weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- UK’s Basel bank proposals could be delayed due to Brexit says BoE prudential lead
- MiFID II
- ESMA updates its compliance table for assessment of knowledge and competence
- PRIIPs
- Insurance Europe and others request a 12-month implementation period for PRIIPs KID amendments
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FSCS wins diversity and inclusion award
- Martin Pluves appointed to Financial Market Infrastructure Board
- Pay.UK launches seeks new members to the Pay.UK board
- EBA updates ITS validation rules
- FCA publishes policy development update for September 2021
- PRA Dear CEO letter highlights ‘significant deficiencies’ in firms’ regulatory reporting
- FCA board meeting discusses delayed report on interest rate hedging products
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA consults on power to remove unused permissions faster from the FS register
- Prudential requirements
- EBA publishes final guidelines for assessing breaches of large exposure limits
- PRA issues final rules on financial holding companies following CP12/21
- Financial crime
- NatWest’s UK money laundering court case delayed once again
- Technology companies pledge to support Take Five in tackling fraud
- G7 publishes statement against corruption and kleptocracies
- Banks’ defenses in UK mass claims may need to address alleged ‘tacit’ forex collusion
- Commission consults on strengthening the EU Blocking Regulation
- Comparing ‘ultimate beneficial owner’ rules in EU and US
- FCA announces sentence of former investment adviser Richard Faithfull
- Insurance Fraud Bureau links to register to tackle scams
- Trade finance companies told to assess fraud and market risks
- UK Finance warns of impersonation scams
- Consumer protection
- FCA sets out three-year strategy on consumer investments
- UK Finance blog discusses FCA’s addition of new consumer duty as a Business Plan priority
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- CMA writes to Lloyds Banking Group regarding breach of the PPI Market Investigation Order 2011
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- ECB fines Allied Irish Banks plc and EBS dac for miscalculating capital needs
- FCA can appeal ruling on insolvent e-money firms payout
- Treasury Committee publishes HM Treasury and FCA responses to LCF report
- Dispute resolution in financial services
- Prima banka Slovensko a.s. v HD
- Ultimo Portfolio Investment (Luxembourg) SA v KM
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- Economic secretary to the Treasury explains new critical benchmarks bill
- ITFA publishes guidance note on RFR term rates
- UK introduces bill to give LIBOR phase-out legal clarity
- Regulation of capital markets
- BoE publishes guidance on monitoring of third-country systems under the Settlement Finality Regulations
- FCA and PRA send Dear CEO letter on trade finance
- FCA board flags risks of regulator’s SPAC rule changes
- Regulation of derivatives
- ESMA removes NFX from list of equivalent third-country markets under EU EMIR
- ISDA publishes new BRRD II omnibus module
- ISDA publishes regulatory reporting guidance for ISDA 2021 Interest Rate Definitions
- ISDA updates SIMM methodology
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA issues final revised guidelines on stress tests of deposit guarantee schemes
- ‘Sobering’ report on complaints about Insolvency Practitioners published
- Islamic finance
- IFSB consults on core principles for regulation of financial market infrastructures
- Payment services and systems
- EPC issues updated list of National Adherence Support Organisations for SEPA schemes
- PSR Panel publishes annual report for 2020/21
- Which? calls on PSR to do more to help victims of APP fraud
- Sopra Steria Group appointed as homologation body for the SRTP scheme
- Regulation of insurance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes latest insurer claims data for BI claims
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) BI update—denial of access—access granted? (Policyholders v China Taiping)
- EIOPA publishes independence of supervisory authorities criteria
- Insurers call for post-Brexit Solvency II overhaul
- Ireland—Insurers concerned over regulatory burden
- Competition in financial services
- ECJ removes HSBC cartel case from register after Commission withdraws appeal
- UniCredit and UniCredit Bank, Bank of America and Bank of America Corporation and Portigon challenge European Commission’s European Government Bonds trading cartel decision
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- EBF responds to BCBS consultation on the prudential treatment of cryptoasset exposures
- Treasury Connect conference brings together UK tech firms and investors
- Sustainable finance
- EBF comments on Commission’s proposals for the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive
- NYSE and Intrinsic Exchange Group launch new sustainable finance asset class
- AFME publishes response to FCA CP21/18
- EFAMA supports IOSCO’s call to increase transparency of ESG methodologies
- UNEP FI publishes global investor statement to governments on the climate crisis
- Treasury sets out green gilt issuance plans
- ICMA AMIC publishes response to FCA CP21/17
- ICMA publishes response to FCA CP21/18
- ISDA publishes video of press briefing on ESG and derivatives
- EFAMA responds to the Platform on Sustainable Finance consultation on a social taxonomy
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 16 September 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
