- Financial Services weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- MiFID II
- ESMA issues statement on transfer of competences and duties relating to certain data reporting services providers under MiFIR from NCAs to ESMA
- European Commission’s MiFID II proposals pull rug out of non-lit trading and diverge from UK proposals
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- ECON publishes 2021 annual report on the ECB
- HM Treasury post-legislative scrutiny memorandum on financial services legislation post-financial crisis
- Chancellor announces Dame Colette Bowe has been reappointed to the FPC
- PSR issues BIT 2021 statement
More...
- ESMA publishes 2021 ESEF XBRL taxonomy files and updates the conformance suite
- Better Finance announces two new affiliate organisations
- BoE publishes update on transforming data collection programme
- FCA publishes report and update on its implementation of recommendations from Independent Reviews
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- Commission launches new cross-sectoral strategy to improve and modernise financial supervisory reporting
- FCA says fee hike is necessary to protect against next LC&F
- PRA and FCA publish joint letter to firms on supervisory review of global equity finance businesses following the default of Archegos Capital
- Slower UK financial authorisations are a consequence of tougher regulator, FCA’s Rathi says
- Prudential requirements
- PRA sets out UK CRR-related changes to banking regulatory reporting requirements
- PRA publishes FS1/21 responding to DP1/21 on a prudential framework for non-systemic banks and building societies
- FCA updates webpages to reflect the introduction of IFPR on 1 January 2022
- PRA publishes PS27/21 ‘Designating investment firms’
- ESRB publishes report assessing the financial stability implications of IFRS 17
- BoE publishes December 2021 Financial Stability Report
- PRA to invite firms to participate in voluntary cyber stress test
- EBA publishes amended RTS on credit risk adjustments under the EU CRR
- EBA consults on liquidity requirements for investment firms
- PRA offers modification by consent for the treatment of assets representing claims on EEA central governments
- Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Consequential Amendments of References to Rules) Regulations 2021
- Financial stability
- FSB Europe group discusses NBFI, outsourcing and coronavirus (COVID-19) lessons
- ECB VP spells out macroprudential approach to non-bank financial intermediation
- Risk management and controls
- FCA issues statement on Apache Log4j cyber vulnerability
- Financial crime
- FCA publishes correspondence in connection with the prosecution of NatWest Bank for AML failures
- Swiss banks say bribery dispute cannot be heard in London
- Transparency International warns that UK EMIs are vulnerable to money laundering
- FCA comments on NatWest fine following its first criminal conviction of a bank for MLR breaches
- OFSI announces UK Sanctions Lists format changes expected February 2022
- Halving of UBS's record French fine might not appease bank looking to clear its name
- Company blames NatWest staff in US$5m push payment fraud suit
- EBA consults on draft remote customer onboarding AML/CFT guidelines
- Meta, Twitter and Microsoft pledge to change financial ads policies
- Ex-bank executive fights US$700m Russian fraud suit
- FCA launches anti-fraud jingle to warn consumers against loan fee fraud
- Judgment Alert: R v National Westminster Bank plc [2021] Lexis Citation 250
- NatWest fined £264m over AML oversight failings
- Consumer protection
- Online Safety Bill Committee urges inclusion of paid-for digital adverts in Bill
- Treasury Committee chair comments on announcement that tech giants will only publish FCA approved adverts
- Conduct requirements
- HMT launches consultation on amendments to financial promotion exemptions for high-net-worth individuals and sophisticated investors
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA chair briefs Treasury Select Committee on Swift review into interest rate hedging products misselling
- Ombudsman proposes £10m levy increase over coronavirus (COVID-19) complaints
- FOS consults on plans and budget for 2022/23
- Credit Suisse to refund another US$400m in Greensill funds
- FCA announces publication of the Swift Review into the supervisory intervention on interest rate hedging products
- FSCS declares 16 firms in default in October and November 2021
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Kuwait pension fund fights to sue Swiss banks in UK
- Investors fight to set aside banks pass-on case in forex suit
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- EUR Risk Free Rates Working Group issues LIBOR cessation statement
- EUR Risk Free Rates Working Group supports CFTC’s SOFR adoption statement
- FCA issues final LIBOR publications before end-2021
- Regulation of capital markets
- HM Treasury publishes report on review of UK Securitisation Regulation
- CLLS and Law Society publish response to UK Secondary Capital Raising Review
- HMT publishes summary of responses to consultation on blocking listings on national security grounds
- FCA publishes 37th Primary Market Bulletin—implementation of annual financial reports structured format
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA publishes report on the development of China’s derivatives market
- ISDA paper outlies it work on the creation of contractual standards for digital asset derivatives
- BoE publishes 2021 FMI annual report
- ACER publishes 26th edition of the Questions & Answers on REMIT
- FIA updates terms of business to reflect UK and EU regulatory developments
- Securities financing transactions
- ESMA publishes revised guidelines on the calculation of SFT positions by TRs
- ICMA and ASIFMA jointly publish results of APAC repo market surveys
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- NGFS publishes guide on climate-related disclosure for central banks
- Commission delegated regulation relating to the EU Taxonomy Regulation published in the Official Journal
- EIOPA consults on guidance on climate change risk scenarios in ORSA
- EU Taxonomy Regulation RTS on sustainability disclosure under EU Accounting Directive published in Official Journal
- LMA publishes sustainable insurance clauses
- UNEP FI publishes 2021 review of sustainable finance topics
- Banks and mutuals
- BoE publishes 2021 SST results for the UK banking system
- FSB paper illustrates practical approaches to the execution of bail-in
- LSB recommends that the FCA assumes oversight of branch closures
- EBA publishes report on the application of its guidelines on the remuneration of sales staff
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA publishes updated national thresholds for shareholder identification under Shareholders Rights Directive II
- Finance Bill 2022—new tax regime for asset holding companies
- Islamic finance
- ISDA and the International Islamic Financial Market publish IBOR Fallbacks Definition booklet
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- UK Finance updates its Financial Abuse Code of Practice
- LSB publishes Year in Insight paper
- Crowdfunding
- ESMA publishes details of miscellaneous reports received from NCAs under ECSPR
- Regulation of insurance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes latest insurer claims data for BI claims
- Judgment Alert: Re Liverpool Victoria Financial Services Ltd [2021] EWHC 3330 (Ch)
- Solvency 2 (Group Supervision) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- ABI issues guidance on new FCA pricing rules for home and private motor insurance
- EIOPA’s Financial Stability Report highlights cyber, environmental and inflation risks
- EIOPA proposes revised methodology for Solvency II-based retail risks indicators
- EIOPA publishes digital transformation strategy
- Insurance—coverholders, limitation and summary judgment (Elite Insurance v BCR Legal)
- LV members reject Bain Capital’s £530m takeover offer
- Payment services and systems
- BoE publishes commitments by banks and wholesale cash operators to support the UK’s wholesale cash distribution network
- FCA and PSR welcome Access to Cash Action Group’s commitments to shared banking hubs
- Transparency International warns that UK EMIs are vulnerable to money laundering
- BIS CPMI report shows rapid development of retail fast payments and implications for RTGS systems
- EPC publishes new versions of SEPA Rulebooks and Rules
- FSB publishes World Bank/IMF report on ‘safe remittance corridors’
- FSB launches survey on how national and regional data requirements affect cross-border payments
- PSR publishes regulatory framework for New Payments Architecture
- Pay.UK publishes payment calendars and tips for businesses to manage bank holiday payments
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- European Parliament provides explanation of EU Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act
- BIS experiment shows CBDCs can be used effectively for international settlement
- Financial Services Highlights 2021/2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team for the week ending 16 December 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) updates from UK regulators, (2) updates from EU and international regulators, (3) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (4) new and updated content and (5) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.