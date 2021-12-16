LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Financial services weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA issues statement on transfer of competences and duties relating to certain data reporting services providers under MiFIR from NCAs to ESMA
  • European Commission’s MiFID II proposals pull rug out of non-lit trading and diverge from UK proposals
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • ECON publishes 2021 annual report on the ECB
  • HM Treasury post-legislative scrutiny memorandum on financial services legislation post-financial crisis
  • Chancellor announces Dame Colette Bowe has been reappointed to the FPC
  • PSR issues BIT 2021 statement
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team for the week ending 16 December 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) updates from UK regulators, (2) updates from EU and international regulators, (3) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (4) new and updated content and (5) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More