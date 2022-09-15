- Financial Services weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Financial Services and Markets Bill
- A review of the new UK Financial Services and Markets Bill
- MiFID II
- EU investment firms to take competitive hit over UK’s MiFID changes, Commission document says
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- PRA sets out proposed approach to post-Brexit policymaking following publication of FSMB
- Lawyers warn government risks ruining financial regs with reforms
- Treasury poised to get new power to direct regulators
- President von der Leyen delivers 2022 State of the Union address
- TheCityUK welcomes appointment of Andrew Griffith as financial secretary to the Treasury and City minister
- Government announces bank holiday and updates on Queen’s funeral arrangements
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- ECB plans to scale up local suptech innovations to level of EU banking supervision
- FCA publishes Decision Notice which imposes conditions on takeover of Link Group
- Prudential requirements
- European Parliament adopts position on bank resolution ‘daisy chain’ proposal
- CJEU publishes preliminary ruling concerning the interpretation of the Protocol on the ESCB and the ECB
- EBA publishes opinion on Central Bank of the Netherlands’ macroprudential measure
- BCBS issues statement on Basel III implementation, climate-related financial risks and cryptoassets
- EBA revises list of validation rules
- Financial stability
- ESAs’ Autumn 2022 risk report warns of challenges ahead
- Risk management and controls
- EU regulators warn of increased cyber risk from war
- Financial crime and sanctions
- New sanctions reporting obligations on cryptoasset providers
- Sanctions (Damages Cap) Regulations 2022
- EU adopts action to support the development of information technology tools on EU restrictive measures
- Ukraine conflict—EU removes restrictive measures against four individuals
- Wolfsberg best practice guidance on requests for information—key takeaways
- FAFT and INTERPOL launch joint asset recovery initiative
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Gloucestershire Credit Union Limited placed into administration
- Markets and trading
- HMT and BoE to develop Energy Markets Financing Scheme
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FCA Dear CEO letter sets out supervision strategy for benchmark administrators
- Watchdog warns benchmark firm CEOs to manage conflicts
- Regulation of capital markets
- FSB launches survey on the framework for information from FMI intermediaries
- CLLS/Law Society call for ‘substantial and bold reform’ of listing regime
- Regulation of derivatives
- CPMI/IOSCO publish report on access to central clearing and portability
- ISLA, ICMA and ISDA appoint FINOS to provide CDM repository
- Initial margin: ISDA publishes SIMM Methodology, version 2.5
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- NGFS publishes third set of climate scenarios for central banks and supervisors
- ESAs submit further questions to the Commission regarding the EU SFDR
- Insurance Europe says EU should minimise green finance rules
- Banks and mutuals
- Investment funds and asset management
- Financial Conduct Authority warns alternative asset managers of enforcement action in the event of investor harm
- FCA publishes investor-facing webpage explaining side pockets
- Payment services and systems
- CPMI seeks feedback on harmonisation of ISO 20022 report
- CPMI sets out framework for central bank liquidity bridges for cross-border payments
- PSR article examines risk factors in account-to-account payments
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 15 September 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
