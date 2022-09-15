LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Financial Services and Markets Bill
  • A review of the new UK Financial Services and Markets Bill
  • MiFID II
  • EU investment firms to take competitive hit over UK’s MiFID changes, Commission document says
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • PRA sets out proposed approach to post-Brexit policymaking following publication of FSMB
  • Lawyers warn government risks ruining financial regs with reforms
  • Treasury poised to get new power to direct regulators
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 15 September 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

