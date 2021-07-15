- Financial Services weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- HoC European Scrutiny Committee seeks government views on proposed EU Directive on resilience of critical entities
- IRSG report calls for targeted changes to the UK’s regulatory regime for overseas firms
- MiFID II
- ESMA issues statement on the supervisory approach to the EU MiFIR open access provisions for ETDs
- ESMA warns firms that payment for order flow raises ‘significant investor protection concerns’
- AFME welcomes ESMA consultation on transparency requirements under EU MiFIR
- ESMA opinions on position limits on three types of gas contracts
- ESMA consults on the review of transparency requirements RTS under EU MiFIR
- FCA issues statement on supervision of commodity position limits
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA publishes latest insurer claims data for business interruption claims
- FSB publishes interim report on financial stability lessons learned from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Bailey responds to Sunak on the role and remit of the FPC
- G20 group of finance ministers and central bank governors discuss progress on financial services topics
- FCA publishes list of its agreements with overseas regulators
- HM Treasury publishes John Glen speech on diversity in financial services
- HM Treasury publishes joint statement on first India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- Financial Services Skills Commission launches FS industry Inclusion Measurement Guide
- Prudential requirements
- Capital Requirements Regulation (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- EBA publishes final guidelines on criteria for use of data inputs under internal model approach
- PRA updates its guidance on shareholder distributions by large UK banks
- UK Finance responds to PRA proposals for a ‘strong and simple’ prudential regime
- Comment—EU banks buying sour loans may get EBA reprieve, but not wider overhaul
- PRA publishes PS on implementation of Basel standards
- EU BRRD RTS relating to MREL published in Official Journal
- Financial stability
- BoE publishes July 2021 Financial Stability Report
- Financial crime
- FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings for July 2021
- Wolfsberg Group guidance on effective anti-money laundering and combating terrorist finance programmes
- Metropolitan Police seize nearly £180m cryptocurrency breaking records
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No 2) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- Stephen Allen pleads guilty to forgery following FCA case involving unauthorised collective investment schemes
- Bearer shares to be banned under EU plans to fight money laundering
- FCA’s new Dear CEO letter—all the AML-deficiency greatest hits of the last ten years—warning to banks to perform gap analysis or face regulatory action
- HM Treasury further updates advisory notices on money laundering and terrorist financing controls in overseas jurisdictions and high-risk third countries
- Police Officials endorse measures at Interpol’s 16th annual conference for NCBs
- HM Treasury publishes statement correcting Brexit SI explanatory memorandum on high-risk third countries
- Conduct requirements
- FCA’s Rathi writes to Work and Pensions Committee on online financial promotions
- FCA webpage sets out expectations on financial promotions
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA sets out objections to Provident scheme of arrangement but will not oppose it in court
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA prohibits director for failing to report disqualification and criminal investigation
- Cabinet Office stops PACAC from questioning Sue Gray about Greensill hiring
- Judgment Alert: Forsyth v Financial Conduct Authority and another [2021] UKUT 162 (TCC)
- FCA fines LBGI £90m for misleading communications with home insurance customers
- ESMA reports that DTCC Derivatives Repository has been fined €408,000 for EMIR data breaches
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- SRA publishes discussion paper on restricting fees for financial mis-selling claims
- Ex-JPMorgan trader wins firing claim over spoofing allegation
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ARRC comments on CFTC formal adoption of SOFR
- BoE publishes Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates minutes for June 2021
- Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates relaunched with new terms of reference
- ESMA seeks new members for its Working Group on Euro Risk-Free Rates
- BoE updates Working Group on Sterling Risk-Free Reference Rates webpage
- UK EMIR reporting: FCA sets out detail on amending a reference rate or applying a fallback in place of LIBOR
- Benchmarks (Provision of Information and Documents) Regulations 2021
- Commission Implementing Regulation on critical benchmarks published in Official Journal
- ESMA consults on amending derivatives clearing and trading obligations RTS to reflect IBOR transition
- FCA guidance on UK MiFIR data reporting and LIBOR transition
- RFRWG updates best practice guide for GBP loans
- BAFT publishes FAQs on transition from LIBOR to risk free rates
- ICMA Quarterly Report for Q3 2021 focuses on LIBOR wind-down in the bond market
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA launches seven public consultations on CCP recovery regime
- Regulation of derivatives
- FCA consults on LIBOR transition and the derivatives trading obligation
- ESMA consults on guidelines for reporting under EU EMIR
- ESMA publishes EU EMIR methodology for assessing third country CCPs systemic importance
- ESMA publishes technical advice on simplifying and harmonising fees to TRs under EU EMIR and SFTR
- ISDA publishes June 2021 RFR Adoption Indicator
- Banks and mutuals
- ECON endorses agreement on directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers
- Investment funds and asset management
- BoE report discusses design of a liquidity classification framework for funds
- FCA publishes video on submitting and managing AIFMD data
- Islamic finance
- IADI and IFSB publish guidance on Islamic deposit insurance systems
- Regulation of crowdfunding platforms
- ESMA raises concerns on EU Crowdfunding Regulation
- Regulation of insurance
- Allianz adds up to £36m in future liabilities to PPI claim (Allianz v JD Williams)
- FCA business interruption test case declarations published
- EIOPA publishes supervisory statement on breaches of the Solvency Capital Requirement
- EIOPA publishes opinion on risk mitigation techniques used by insurance undertakings
- FCA consults on proposed changes to guidance on its approach to reviewing Part VII insurance business transfers
- PRA launches phase 1 consultation on changes to Solvency II reporting
- Regulation of funeral plans
- FCA launches new webpage on its future regulation of funeral plans
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- UK pension transfers slow after FCA contingent fee ban
- Watchdogs urged to update pension withdrawal advice rules
- EIOPA consults on proposed technical advice on pension tracking services and pension dashboards
- Payment services and systems
- BoE publishes minutes of June 2021 Wholesale Distribution Steering Group meeting
- PSR publishes Summer 2021 quarterly update
- BIS, CPMI, IMF and the World Bank publish joint report on CBDCs and cross-border payments
- EPC consults on second release of the Mobile Initiated SEPA (Instant) Credit Transfer Interoperability Guidance
- International—financial services and related sectors
- Beyond Brexit—UK signs free trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- ECB announces launch of digital euro project
- ECON opens negotiations on pilot regime for DLT market infrastructures
- Sustainable finance
- WFE Sustainability Survey highlights exchanges’ ESG work
- Green Finance Institute launches campaign to help issue Local Climate Bonds
- Christine Lagarde discusses ECB’s work promoting and enabling sustainable finance
- Platform on Sustainable Finance publishes draft reports on social taxonomy
- Randal K Quarles discusses the FSB’s work on climate-related disclosures and data
- UNEP FI announces almost a quarter of global banking assets are in the Net-Zero Banking Alliance
- UNEP FI announces that global insurance and reinsurance leaders have established net-zero alliance
- BIS and supervisory bodies launch the Central Banks' and Supervisors' Climate Training Alliance
- EIOPA publishes three sustainable finance reports
- FCA Insight article looks at ways of presenting funds as sustainable
- ICMA welcomes Commission’s green bond proposals but notes lack of flexibility provisions
- Better Finance responds to European Commission’s proposals for a new sustainable finance strategy
- ECB sets out future climate change policy as part of strategic review
- Fund managers’ green disclosure laws delayed to July 2022, EU Commission says
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 15 July 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
