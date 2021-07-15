menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Financial services weekly highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Financial Services weekly highlights—15 July 2021
Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—15 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • HoC European Scrutiny Committee seeks government views on proposed EU Directive on resilience of critical entities
  • IRSG report calls for targeted changes to the UK’s regulatory regime for overseas firms
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA issues statement on the supervisory approach to the EU MiFIR open access provisions for ETDs
  • ESMA warns firms that payment for order flow raises ‘significant investor protection concerns’
  • AFME welcomes ESMA consultation on transparency requirements under EU MiFIR
  • ESMA opinions on position limits on three types of gas contracts
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 15 July 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More