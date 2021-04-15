- Financial Services weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ECB publishes Q4 2020 statistics covering impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- Financial Assistance (Coronavirus) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Comment—UK lenders square up to tricky task of clawing back Covid-19 loans
- Brexit
- ICMA quarterly report for Q2 2021 considers post-Brexit impact on the international bond market
- Nausicaa Delfas discusses FCA’s post-Brexit approach to regulating the UK as a global financial centre
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees schedule vote on consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
More...
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes final MiFID II report on the functioning of OTFs
- ESMA publishes final report on SME growth markets
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- BoE sets out further details of its data transformation plan
- Carolyn Wilkins appointed as an external member of the FPC
- Chief economist and MPC member Andy Haldane to leave the BoE
- FCA launches new online fees portal
- FCA publishes policy development update for April 2021
- FCA updates information on obtaining Financial Services Register extracts
- G20 publishes communiqué from second meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors
- GFXC seeks feedback on proposed changes to the FX Global Code
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- PRA consults on its proposed fees for 2021/22
- PRA provides information on holding company approvals
- Prudential requirements
- Commission Delegated Regulation regarding RTS on specialised lending exposures under CRR published in Official Journal
- EBA updates lists of regional governments, local authorities and public sector entities for EU CRR calculations
- I Item Note: RTS on categorisation of staff for EU CRD IV remuneration policies
- Financial stability
- ESMA publishes letter to ESRB on procyclical impact of corporate bond downgrades on financial markets and entities
- FSB publishes peer review on the UK’s regulatory and supervisory approach to remuneration
- Financial crime
- Danish Prosecutor charges three UK and three US nationals with serious fraud
- FATF and G20 ACWG hold joint meeting to improve beneficial ownership transparency
- Financial Stability Institute report examines global cryptoasset AML supervision
- G20 aids FATF tackle in money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing
- Council of the EU concludes review of EU’s Iran human rights sanctions regime
- Halkbank tells 2nd Circuit it's immune from sanctions prosecution
- Ringing the changes with the CPS’s Economic Crime Strategy 2025
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FSCS says majority of Reyker Securities customers have regained access to their assets
- Credit Suisse to pay out another $US 1.7bn in Greensill funds
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- The Upper Tribunal dismisses application to prohibit publication of FCA’s Decision Notice for non-financial misconduct [Frensham v FCA]
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- R (on the application of Donegan and others) v Financial Services Compensation Scheme Ltd
- Agency—undisclosed commission—rescission—whether fiduciary relationship required (Wood v Commercial First Business)
- Contractual interpretation by administrators and common sense (Avery-Gee and others v Sibley and others)
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes notification templates for STS synthetic securitisation
- Global loan market associations publish inaugural social loan principles
- Regulation of derivatives
- Commission Implementing Decision amending list of USA DCMs deemed equivalent under EU EMIR published in Official Journal
- ESMA publishes draft RTS on changes to CCPs’ activities and models
- ESMA publishes latest peer review of EU CCP supervision
- European Commission publishes inconclusive report on possible clearing exemption for trades resulting from PTRR services
- ISDA and FIA respond to European Commission consultation on OTC FRANDT requirements
- ISDA publishes FAQs on SIMM licensing
- ISDA publishes speech on end of LIBOR and use of new derivative fallbacks
- Securities financing transactions
- ESMA updates its statement on implementation of LEI requirements for third-country issuers under EU SFTR reporting regime
- FSB publishes FAQs on SFT data standards
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA publishes erratum of the taxonomy package on reporting framework 3.0 phase 2
- Dear CEO letter: obtaining deposits via deposit aggregators
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA report on AIF sector highlights liquidity concerns
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA details post-Brexit changes to consumer credit information forms
- LSB publishes revised Standards of Lending Practice for personal customers
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA consults on proposed framework to address value for money risk in European unit-linked market
- EIOPA publishes results from its yearly study of market and credit risk modelling
- EIOPA launches EU IDD Single Rulebook
- EIOPA publishes third report on cost and past performance of IBIPs and PPPs
- FCA publishes latest insurer claims data for business interruptions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- IAIS and FSI note discusses impact of home-working on insurance supervisors
- Solvency 2 (Credit Risk Adjustment) Regulations 2021
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- ECB to present results of its consultation on a digital euro
- ECB publishes results of its digital euro consultation
- Sustainable finance
- AFME report calls for consistent ESG Reporting Requirements
- ELFA publishes report on impact of ESG margin ratchets in leveraged loans
- ESAs to hold online event presenting draft RTS for taxonomy-related sustainability disclosures
- BCBS publishes two reports on climate-related financial risks
- UK should diverge from EU’s green-finance taxonomy, former lawmaker Swinburne says
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 8 April 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.