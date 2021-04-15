Sign-in Help
Financial Services weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Published on: 15 April 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • ECB publishes Q4 2020 statistics covering impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
  • Financial Assistance (Coronavirus) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
  • Comment—UK lenders square up to tricky task of clawing back Covid-19 loans
  • Brexit
  • ICMA quarterly report for Q2 2021 considers post-Brexit impact on the international bond market
  • Nausicaa Delfas discusses FCA’s post-Brexit approach to regulating the UK as a global financial centre
  • Brexit Bulletin—European Parliamentary Committees schedule vote on consent recommendation for EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 8 April 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

