- Financial Services weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- MiFID II
- ESMA to hold open hearing for its call for evidence on EU MiFID II retail investor protection topics
- AFME says consolidated tape should not interfere with existing EU market structure
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- TheCityUK urges Sunak to use 2021 Budget to reinforce competitiveness of UK financial services
- BoE publishes minutes of September 2021 Wholesale Distribution Steering Group meeting
- ICMA’s new CEO discusses upcoming challenges
- Natasha Cazenave discusses ESMA’s ‘proactive and holistic’ approach to data reporting
- ECON to hold annual hearing with the ESAs on 14 October 2021
- FCA adds information on personal data and supervision
- FSB and IMF publish latest progress report on implementation of the G20 Data Gaps Initiative
- CMA appoints new executive director for mergers and markets
- FCA launches staff consultation on changes to its employment offer
- Financial Services Skills Commission launches online training tool
- Regulated activities
- Which? calls for urgent regulation of buy now pay later lending
- Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Exemption) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA sets out its remote or hybrid working expectations for firms
- Prudential requirements
- FPC and PRA issue PS21/21 on UK leverage ratio framework
- PRA freezes O-SII buffer rates for a further year
- EBA updates its list of indicators for risk assessment and risk analysis tools
- Financial stability
- BoE publishes systemic risk and financial stability assessments
- Financial crime
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- AML compliance takes centre stage in Natwest case
- NatWest pleads guilty to charges under the Money Laundering Regulations 2007
- FCA analyses annual financial crime data returns
- FCA publishes striking new analysis from its annual financial crime data returns 2017–2020
- Conduct requirements
- PIMFA guide discusses relationship between advisers and discretionary investment managers
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA bans car dealership director after fraud conviction
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Deutsche Bank wins Italian city swaps case in London
- Dexia sues Italian region again over crisis-era swaps
- Markets and trading
- EU’s Robinhood crusade highlights confusion over existing anti-kickback laws
- RTS setting out template for co-operation arrangements with third countries under EU MAR published in the Official Journal
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ICMA quarterly report for Q4 2021 considers transition from LIBOR
- ARRC summarises spread adjustments narrative in fallback recommendations paper
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes final report on technical standards for STS synthetic securitisation notifications
- HM Treasury launches review into UK secondary capital raising by publicly traded companies
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA launches professional development program for emerging leaders in the derivatives market
- Securities financing transactions
- ICMA to develop a Global Master Repurchase Agreement (GMRA) Clause Taxonomy and Library
- Banks and mutuals
- European Parliament adopts resolution on banking union—annual report 2020
- European Parliament paper looks at structural effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the banking sector
- PRA consults on trading activity wind-down
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA publishes compliance table for revised guidelines on MMF stress test scenarios
- FSB publishes final report with policy proposals to enhance MMF resilience
- EIB announces the first step towards a new pan-European cybersecurity investment platform
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- LSB CEO discusses fair lending standards and good customer outcomes
- Nisha Arora highlights FCA’s consumer credit focus on vulnerable customers
- Regulation of insurance
- FCA publishes follow-up letter to CEOs of LLM portfolio
- EIOPA says report on insurers’ failures and near misses shows need for EU recovery and resolution framework
- EIOPA seeks single EU resolution framework
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- EIOPA publishes opinions on Institutions for Occupational Retirement Provisions
- Payment services and systems
- FSB publishes progress report and quantitative targets for cross-border payments
- FSB updates the G20 on enhancing resilience in NBFI and addressing challenges in cross-border payments
- HMT publishes response to its 2020 Payments Landscape Review
- PSR publishes policy statement following review of consumer protection in interbank payments
- CPMI seeks views on encouraging and enhancing FX payment-versus-payment mechanisms
- PSR publishes responses to consultation on consumer protection in interbank payments
- Competition in financial services
- CMA writes to Lloyds about breach of Retail Banking Market Investigation Order 2017
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Bank of England’s Cunliffe speaks on cryptoassets and financial stability
- ECB’s Fabio Panetta discusses cross-border challenges of NBFI expansion
- FSB publishes progress report on the implementation of its high-level stablecoin recommendations
- New DOJ crypto team puts exchanges in hot seat
- Sustainable finance
- European Commissioner announces issue of first EU green bond
- Net-Zero Insurance Alliance announces five new members from Africa, Asia and Europe
- UKELA commissions briefing notes on UK legal and governance framework preparing for climate change challenge
- NGFS-INSPIRE report considers economic and financial risks of biodiversity loss
- Council of the European Union approves conclusions on EU’s COP26 position
- IFRS webcast on the role of the Technical Readiness Working Group
- Net Zero Banking Alliance announces collaboration with the Centre for Climate-Aligned Finance
