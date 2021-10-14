LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Financial Services weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA to hold open hearing for its call for evidence on EU MiFID II retail investor protection topics
  • AFME says consolidated tape should not interfere with existing EU market structure
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • TheCityUK urges Sunak to use 2021 Budget to reinforce competitiveness of UK financial services
  • BoE publishes minutes of September 2021 Wholesale Distribution Steering Group meeting
  • ICMA’s new CEO discusses upcoming challenges
  • Natasha Cazenave discusses ESMA’s ‘proactive and holistic’ approach to data reporting
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 14 October 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) updates from UK regulators, (2) updates from EU and international regulators, (3) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (4) new and updated content and (5) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

