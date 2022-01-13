- Financial Services weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Financial services in 2022: the year ahead
- UK and EU regulation of capital markets—what to expect in 2022
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- PRA sets out 2022 priorities for insurers and UK and international banks
- FCA publishes minutes from November 2021 board meetings
- ESMA updates its guidelines tracker spreadsheet
- BoE publishes minutes of November 2021 Data Standards Committee meeting
- Andrea Enria discusses EU banking union and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ECB working paper discusses savings, efficiency and the nature of bank runs
- EBA publishes latest risk dashboard and risk assessment questionnaire
- ESAs publish list of financial conglomerates for 2021
- ESMA extends deadline for investor protection and intermediaries Stakeholder Panel
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA policy statement sets out new structure for authorisation application fees
- Prudential requirements
- Delegated Regulation on K-factors under EU IFR published in Official Journal
- Commission Delegated Regulation setting out RTS specifying the notion of segregated accounts under EU IFR published in Official Journal
- Financial stability
- ROC revises policies related to Level 2 parent relationship data
- Financial crime
- European Commission amends list of high-risk third countries with strategic deficiencies under MLD4
- FCA/NatWest Case—new developments and insights for regulated firms
- UK Finance blog discusses environmental crime and thematic sanctions
- EBF responds to Commission consultations on proposed AML package and guidance on the rules for public-private partnerships in the AML/CFT domain
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- OECD offers upgraded foreign bribery toolkit, but will recalcitrant countries use it?
- Consumer protection
- European Commission and OECD-INFE publish joint financial competence framework for adults
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA extends deadline for LCF complaints by three months
- FCA and PRA consult on FSCS management expenses levy limit
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office publishes change to UK Sanctions List
- Treasury Committee calls for FCA’s Woodford investigation to reach swift conclusion
- FCA commences criminal proceedings against former directors of Collateral (UK) Ltd
- Regulation of capital markets
- UK and EU regulation of capital markets—what to expect in 2022
- FCA announces decision to register the first UK securitisation repositories
- EU regulation lowering short selling notification threshold published in Official Journal
- ICMA Quarterly Report for Q1 2022 EU/UK capital market fragmentation in a global context
- IOSCO and CPMI extend deadline for comments on clearing and portability discussion paper
- PRIIPs
- SMSG responds to ESAs’ joint call for evidence on EU PRIIPs Regulation
- European insurers urge EU to expand retail investment review
- Regulation of derivatives
- FIA year in review highlights strategy to modernise settlement workflow for ETDs
- ISDA updates OTC derivatives compliance calendar
- Sustainable finance & ESG
- IIGCC publishes open letter calling for exclusion of gas from EU Taxonomy
- Investor Agenda publishes investor climate action plan case studies
- Nuclear power essential to reach net-zero carbon emissions goal, EU’s Breton says
- UNEP FI publishes article on firms’ preparations for climate stress testing
- Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance and Convergence Blended Finance sign collaboration agreement
- TLT reports 55% financial decision-makers find green finance ‘very important’ or 'critical'
- AFME publishes position paper on EU Green Bond Standard
- Banks and mutuals
- ECB supervisory board chair assesses the outlook for EU banking
- Which? research finds flaws in online banking security systems
- Investment funds and asset management
- The Association of Investment Companies launches new guide to investment companies
- ISDA publishes paper on capitalisation of equity investment in funds under the FRTB framework
- Regulation of insurance
- PRA publishes policy statement PS1/22 on insurance business transfers
- FCA updates webpage on general insurance value measures
- Insurance premiums set to rise up to 15% after FCA reforms
- FinDatEx publishes V6.0 of Solvency II Tripartite template
- FSB publishes papers on funding in resolution and interconnectedness practices to aid insurers’ resolution plans
- Broker expects premium volatility after price-walking ban
- EIOPA publishes first report on application of the EU IDD
- EIOPA seeks experts for its Technical Expert Network on Catastrophe Risk
- Insurers await final Solvency II rules as UK regulators lower expectations
- Payment services and systems
- PSR publishes access and governance report for 2019–2020
- UK Finance reminds retailers to prepare for Strong Customer Authentication implementation
- Competition in financial services
- FCA to launch two market studies on access to wholesale data
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- IMF research suggests growing correlation of crypto assets with traditional holdings raises contagion risk
- Law Society expands legal and regulatory blockchain guidance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
