Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Financial services in 2022: the year ahead
  • UK and EU regulation of capital markets—what to expect in 2022
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • PRA sets out 2022 priorities for insurers and UK and international banks
  • FCA publishes minutes from November 2021 board meetings
  • ESMA updates its guidelines tracker spreadsheet
  • BoE publishes minutes of November 2021 Data Standards Committee meeting
  • Andrea Enria discusses EU banking union and the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19)
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team for the week ending 13 January 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items looking at financial services developments expected in 2022, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content, and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

