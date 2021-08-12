- Financial Services weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—companies who abused support loans shut down
- FCA updates Coronavirus (COVID-19) Financial Resilience Survey webpage
- IFSB issues statement on measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the takāful sector
- MiFID II
- Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2021/1269 amending the MiFID II Delegated Directive as regards the integration of sustainability factors into the product governance obligations published in the Official Journal
- ISDA and FIA note concerns in ESMA’s MiFID II technical standards proposals
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures publishes 2021–2022 work programme
- Prudential requirements
- FCA launches third consultation on new UK prudential regime for MiFID investment firms
- Commission consults changes to list of equivalent third countries under CRR
- EBA updates decision on supervisory reporting by competent authorities
- EBA updates mapping between ITS on Pillar 3 disclosures and ITS on supervisory reporting (v3.0)
- ESRB updates Decision ESRB/2015/4 to reflect CRD V and EU CRR II changes
- FSB summarises discussion at Workshop on Compensation Practices 2021 between 18–19 May 2021
- Financial crime
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) spurs financial services uptake of new tech for AML
- CPS money laundering liability theory on shaky ground
- FCA responds to Treasury Committee’s letter on freezing of NatWest bank accounts
- Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- SFO announces fraud and money laundering investigation
- Expanding corporate criminal liability—the impact for businesses
- FCA chief presses for legislative change on scam adverts
- HM Treasury publishes OFSI report on TransferGo penalty for breach of financial sanctions
- Lawyers and auditors launch crypto fraud group in London
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Judgment Alert: Re Provident SPV Ltd [2021] EWHC 2217 (Ch)
- FOS updates Provident customers on complaints process after court approves scheme of arrangement
- Credit Suisse to pay out US$400m more to Greensill investors
- FSCS announces appointment of new member to its Executive Team
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Judgment Alert: Financial Conduct Authority (a company limited by guarantee) v Avacade Ltd (in liquidation) (trading as Avacade Investment Options) and others [2021] EWCA Civ 1206
- Financial Conduct Authority (a company limited by guarantee) v Avacade Ltd (in liquidation) (trading as Avacade Investment Options) and others
- FCA obtains bankruptcy order following unlawful CFD forex trading promotion
- FCA publishes Decision Notice against financial adviser for failings in relation to pension transfer advice
- FCA issues consumer warning on Northern Provident Investments
- FCA stops BDSwiss Holding Plc offering CFDs to UK customers
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Sainsbury’s settles swipe fee case against Mastercard
- Fund manager says breach of trust claims without merit
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- Benchmarks (Provision of Information and Documents) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- IBA to cease publication of GBP LIBOR ICE Swap Rate for all tenors after 2021
- ISDA publishes review of RFR transition for H1 2021 and Q2 2021
- LMA publishes podcast on operational aspects of RFR lending
- Markets and trading
- ESMA updates Q&A document on the Market Abuse Regulation
- Regulation of capital markets
- FCA revises approach to overseas market operators applying to become recognised overseas investment exchanges
- SPACs—changes to the FCA Listing Rules and Primary Market technical note come into force
- New FINRA rule on requirements for member IDQS to come into effect in October
- Regulation of derivatives
- FCA, BoE and US SEC enter MoU related to the supervision and oversight of certain cross-border over-the-counter derivatives entities
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme Auctioning (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- ROC and DSB finalise MoU on UPI governance arrangements
- ISDA announces expansion of its SwapsInfo analysis of EU, UK and US derivatives trading
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA amends its decision on reporting through the European Centralised Infrastructure of Data (EUCLID)
- Investment funds and asset management
- European Commission publishes proposed amendment to EU UCITS Directive
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- FCA publishes portfolio letter to boards of MTPAs and letter to boards of firms outsourcing to MTPAs
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA follow-up report finds improvement in NCA supervision of key functions since 2018
- Insurance Europe responds to Commission consultation on EU retail investment strategy
- Ireland—FBD to pay €183m in business interruption claims
- Payment services and systems
- UK Finance publishes industry recommendations for payments standards strategy
- LSB publishes update on next steps for CRM code to protect customers from APP scams
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Director banned for running unauthorised pension fund
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- FCA updates Digital Sandbox webpage
- ESMA report makes recommendations on the use of fintech by CSDs
- Sustainable finance
- UNEP FI says investors, companies and governments must act definitively after publication of IPCC AR6
- IA CEO comments on IPCC Report
- LMA, APLMA and LSTA publish new sustainable lending glossary
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 12 August 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
