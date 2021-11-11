LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • HMT publishes second consultation on the post-EU Future Regulatory Framework Review
  • MiFID II
  • GLEIF publishes Global LEI Data Quality report
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • FCA publishes Savanta report on cash acceptances within SMEs
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • FCA and BoE sign MoU with the Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Markets Standards Board
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 11 November 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

