- Financial Services weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- HMT publishes second consultation on the post-EU Future Regulatory Framework Review
- MiFID II
- GLEIF publishes Global LEI Data Quality report
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA publishes Savanta report on cash acceptances within SMEs
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- FCA and BoE sign MoU with the Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Markets Standards Board
- PRA publishes policy statement following occasional consultation paper CP13/21
- ESMA publishes October 2021 edition of its Spotlight on Markets newsletter
- FISMA publishes latest issue of its Banking and Finance newsletter
- Regulated activities
- FCA publishes PS21/15 on regulation of funeral plans
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- BoE publishes data transformation committees’ minutes
- Prudential requirements
- EBA publishes ITS on institutions’ Pillar 3 disclosure of interest rate risk exposures
- FCA to host IFPR webinars on 30 November 2021
- EBA publishes final draft RTS on the assessment of risk weights and minimum LGD values for exposures secured by immovable property
- Tax
- Finance Bill 2021-22 published—Key financial services aspects
- Risk management and controls
- UK Finance blog discusses firm resilience and third-party risk management
- Financial crime
- FATF Recommendations updated to clarify environmental crime offences and obligations of DNFBPs
- Finance Bill 2022—the economic crime levy
- SFO seeks information from investors regarding suspected fraud by Raedex Consortium
- DWP publishes response to regulations on pension scams
- FATF updates consolidated assessment ratings
- Treasury Committee asks Microsoft, Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok for details of policies to combat economic crime
- HSBC escapes currency firms UK forex-rigging claim
- LSB publishes findings and actions from call for input on the CRM Code for APP scams
- Questions to ask if doing business in a corruption hot spot
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Clarity from High Court on whether FCA/PRA statutory notices are caught by liquidation stays (Re Carillion plc (in liquidation))
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- EFTA Court opines on prospectus requirement for bonds promoted online (ADCADA Immobilien AG PCC in Konkurs v the Financial Market Authority (Finanzmarktaufsicht)
- Financial stability
- BCBS announces finalised technical amendment to G-SIB assessment methodology review framework
- BCBS announces updates on climate-related financial risks, crypto-assets, G-SIB assessment methodology and Pillar 3 disclosures
- EBA issues new guidelines on recovery plan indicators under EU BRRD
- NGFS addresses climate-related litigation and the risks for microprudential supervision and financial stability monitoring
- FSB publishes implementation progress report on its principles for sound compensation practices
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- IBA launches USD SOFR ICE Swap Rate® for use as a benchmark
- Working Group on Sterling RFRs publishes October 2021 newsletter
- Regulation of capital markets
- ITFA publishes FCA/PRA clarification on factoring-type activities and trade finance
- Regulation of derivatives
- Cross-trade association EMIR Reporting Best Practices updated
- ISDA highlights research papers on derivatives and risk management
- BoE consults on cross-border supervision of CCPs and on comparable compliance under UK EMIR Article 25a
- EBA consults on initial margin model validation RTS under EU EMIR
- Securities financing transactions
- ISLA publishes Master Confirmation Annex for ‘non-standard’ trades types
- Banks and mutuals
- Council of EU approves final text of directive on credit servicers and credit purchasers
- LSB’s head of insight speaks on credit and collections hot topics and future developments
- FMLC report examines areas of uncertainty in the implementation of UK bank ring-fencing
- CMA publishes update on OBIE corporate governance and longer-term future
- Investment funds and asset management
- IA publishes new version of model Investment Management Agreement
- Crowdfunding
- EBA publishes final draft RTS on individual portfolio management by crowdfunding service providers
- PRIIPS
- ECON adopts reports on Commission’s UCITS/PRIIPs KID proposals
- Regulation of insurance
- General insurance pricing practices: FCA to send attestation survey to firms in January 2022
- Prudential £11bn transfer deal unjust, policyholders tell court
- LMA publishes guidance on FCA Pricing Practices
- EIOPA publishes Risk Dashboard based on Q2 2021 Solvency II data
- Insurers could face future climate litigation, report says
- LV to pay members £111m after US takeover sealed
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- HMRC introduces Dormant Assets Scheme expansion
- Pension Schemes Act 2021 (Commencement No 4) Regulations 2021
- TPR issues guidance on trustees’ new powers to halt suspicious pension transfers
- Payment services and systems
- EU banks behind payment initiative must show it is innovative and worthwhile
- Pay.UK publishes update on the industry migration to ISO 20022 standard
- FCA publishes quarterly data on UK cash access coverage
- BoE publishes minutes of the October 2021 Wholesale Distribution Steering Group meeting
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- Blockchain fights to cut more claims from IP theft suit
- HMT and BoE set out next steps for a potential central bank digital currency
- Augstín Carstens speaks on multi-CBDCs
- Sustainable finance
- ICC opens consultation on draft global standards for Sustainable Trade Finance
- New research finds accelerating integration of ESG factors into investment strategies by private credit managers
- Net-Zero Banking Alliance meets at COP26 to discuss global co-ordination of sustainable finance
- ECB publishes opinion on proposed regulation on European green bonds
- London Stock Exchange plans new market solution for voluntary carbon markets
- BoE sets out its approach to greening the Corporate Bond Purchase Scheme
- Complaints and investor compensation
- Treasury welcomes creation of the International Sustainability Standards Board
- COP26: European Commission publishes International Platform on Sustainable Finance instruction report on the Common Ground Taxonomy—Climate Change Mitigation
- BIS and HKMA announce completion of joint green finance project
- Chair of the IOSCO Sustainable Finance Task Force discusses efforts to combat greenwashing
- ECB’s Frank Elderson discusses the work of the NGFS
- ESMA sets out its contribution to a more sustainable financial system
- Institute of International Finance develops TCFD guidance template
- UK Finance publishes COP26 and Beyond report
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 11 November 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
