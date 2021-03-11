- Financial Services weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
- Brexit
- FCA publishes new webpages on the temporary permissions regime
- Mutual legal assistance—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Home Office
- Financial Services Bill proceeds through Lords committee stage
- UK Finance blog discusses territorial scope of financial sanctions and extra-territoriality in a post-Brexit world
- Recognised Auction Platforms (Amendment and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
More...
- IOSCO announces liquidity risk management recommendations and responses to coronavirus (COVID-19)-induced market stresses
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Andrew Bailey discusses UK’s economic recovery
- MiFID II
- ESMA publishes six opinions on MiFID II/MIFIR position limits for commodity derivatives
- FCA publishes annual transparency calculations for UK equity and equity-like financial instruments
- FCA publishes UK MiFIR double volume cap update
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- DRCF outlines priorities of regulation across digital online services
- FCA publishes Quarterly Consultation Paper No. 31
- FCA director says FSCS 2021 levy estimate shows the current situation is ‘unsustainable’
- EBA announces that it has been the subject of a cyber-attack
- EBA says confidentiality of its systems and data has not been compromised in cyber-attack
- Treasury Committee seeks clarity from Andrew Bailey on London Capital and Finance
- Prudential requirements
- EBA issues final draft supervisory reporting and disclosures ITS for investment firms
- ECON recommends no objection to amending RTS on methodology for identifying G-SIIs
- European Parliament confirms no objection to delegated acts on G-SIIs and SRB contributions
- BCBS secretary general discusses co-operation and fragmentation in global financial regulation
- Mairead McGuinness discusses EU plans for implementation of the final Basel III standards
- SRB consults on 2021 ex-ante contributions to the Single Resolution Fund
- Conduct requirements
- UK Finance blog looks at developments in conduct regulation
- Risk management and controls
- ESAs confirm support for proposed Digital Operational Resilience Act and suggest improvements
- FCO publishes cyber-threat intelligence information sharing guide
- Remuneration and culture for regulated firms
- Financial crime
- Calls for fraud to be included in the Online Safety Bill as money mule cases rise
- FATF publishes guidance for applying a risk-based approach to AML/CFT supervision
- FATF publishes speech by its Executive Secretary on money laundering
- FATF publishes March 2021 consolidated assessment ratings
- HMT and OFSI publish updated guidance on monetary penalties for breaches of financial sanctions
- Mark Steward discusses the FCA’s work in tackling market abuse
- Key insights from DOJ Fraud Section’s 2020 enforcement
- Comment—as cryptocurrency money laundering increases, regulators seek response
- Proposed corporate liability reform creates ‘complications’, government adviser says
- SFO Unaoil probe a success despite exacting a heavy toll
- US blacklists ex-Privatbank owner for corruption
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FSCS lists firms in default January and February 2021
- FSCS to protect members of Pioneer Mutual Credit Union Ltd
- UK Finance publishes blog post on improvements to the FOS
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA fines and bans trader for market abuse
- FCA publishes webpage on enforcement fines
- Concurrent regulatory and civil proceedings—judicial review decision a reprieve for firms and senior managers?
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- BBRS appoints deputy chief adjudicator
- Judgment Alert: Financial Conduct Authority v Golding and others
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- FCA makes statement on the end of LIBOR; BoE, ISDA and IBA respond
- LIBOR transition: UK Finance launches outreach strategy for SME end users
- FCA publishes statements of policy on the exercise of its powers under proposed Articles 23A and 23D of the UK Benchmarks Regulation
- New ICE SONIA Indexes introduced to ease lending markets' transition to SONIA
- Comment—LIBOR’s ‘tough legacy’ challenge might only reveal itself in 2022
- Regulation of capital markets
- European Commission seeks feedback on roadmap for CSDR review
- ESMA publishes official translations of guidelines on internal control for CRAs
- EU Prospectus Regulation: final guidelines on disclosure requirements published by ESMA
- ESMA CCP Chair delivers speech on changing clearing landscape
- Better Finance says GameStop case highlights need to investigate ‘Payments For Order Flow’
- UK Listing Review report
- Regulation of derivatives
- PRA and FCA consult on changes to bilateral margin requirements for uncleared derivatives
- European Commission consults on draft rules specifying FRANDT criteria under EMIR REFIT
- FIA President viewpoint on retail trading growth
- ISDA publishes Regulatory Margin Self-Disclosure Letter for Hong Kong
- Banks and mutuals
- EBA consults on guidelines on a common assessment methodology for granting authorisation as a credit institution
- European Parliament report examines wind-down of coronavirus (COVID-19) policy support for banks
- EBA Consumer Trends Report for 2020/2021 identifies key themes and issues
- BoE publishes minutes of second meeting of Artificial Intelligence Public-Private Forum
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA updates guidance on consumer credit and mortgages and consults on mortgage repossessions
- UK Finance blog discusses the low-deposit Mortgage Guarantee Scheme
- Investment funds and asset management
- Standards Board for Alternative Investments publishes guidance on responsible investment
- Regulation of insurance
- EIOPA to launch Women in Insurance initiative
- EEA decision on the EEA Agreement and amending Solvency II delegated regulation published in Official Journal
- IAIS completes ‘successful’ first year of Insurance Capital Standard monitoring
- Insurance Europe responds to EIOPA discussion paper on non-life underwriting and climate change
- Lloyd’s Market Association publishes guidance on value measures reporting
- Payment services and systems
- CMA consults on proposals for the future governance of Open Banking
- EPC publishes overview of Q&As related to search for approval body for SRTP scheme applicants
- EPC stakeholder group consults on MSCT use cases and interoperability models
- Pay.UK publishes strategic trends report and seeks views on Knowledge Hub
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- ECON draft report on proposed regulation on markets in crypto-assets
- LSB publishes follow up piece on customer service and the digitalisation of financial services
- Commission webinar will discuss the call for advice on digital finance
- Sustainable finance
- FCA publishes consultation paper CP21/6 on regulating bidding for emissions allowances
- European Commission publishes reports into standards of sustainability reporting
- ECB’s Isabel Schnabel discusses the role of central banks in combating climate change
- IFRS publishes update on plan to set up an international sustainability reporting standards board
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 11 March 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.