Financial Services weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Financial Services weekly highlights—11 March 2021
Published on: 11 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
  • Brexit
  • FCA publishes new webpages on the temporary permissions regime
  • Mutual legal assistance—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Home Office
  • Financial Services Bill proceeds through Lords committee stage
  • UK Finance blog discusses territorial scope of financial sanctions and extra-territoriality in a post-Brexit world
  • Recognised Auction Platforms (Amendment and Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 11 March 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

