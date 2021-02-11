- Financial Services weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- HMT consults on UK implementation of the Investment Firms Prudential Regime and Basel III
- European Parliament confirms no objection to post-Brexit changes to EU EMIR RTS
- FCA provides update on quarterly determination of liquid bonds for post-Brexit MiFID reporting
- City of London Lord Mayor urges UK government to maintain high regulatory standards
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- FCA announces coronavirus (COVID-19) reporting flexibility for FIN-A
- PRA statement on coronavirus (COVID-19) reporting delays
- Treasury announces more flexibility for Bounce Back Loan repayment
- MiFID II
- PRIIPs
- ESAs submit draft RTS on PRIIPs KIDs to the European Commission
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- European Parliament publishes decision on appointment of the vice-chair of the ECB’s Supervisory Board
- Gabriel Bernardino discusses ten years of EIOPA and the road ahead
- Tussle continues over inquiry into FCA’s regulation of London Capital & Finance
- BoE Working Group to facilitate investment in productive finance discusses objectives and hurdles
- FCA publishes policy development update for February 2021
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- FCA ‘Dear CEO’ letter outlines supervision strategy for retail banks
- Prudential requirements
- PRA statement clarifies aspects of the 2021 supervisory benchmarking exercise for capital internal models
- The new prudential regime for investment firms—key points from the first FCA Consultation Paper
- Financial stability
- Andrew Bailey on the role of an independent central bank during a huge economic shock
- ESRB removes Finnish macroprudential policy measure from recommendation on voluntary reciprocity
- Risk management and controls
- EBA publishes letter from ESA chairs on the legislative proposal for a regulation on digital operational resilience for the financial sector
- FCA report focuses on consumer harm caused by failed technology changes
- FCA updates webpage on fake FCA emails, websites, letters and phone calls
- Financial crime
- FCA warns of scam attempts surrounding German Property Group bankruptcy proceedings
- OBIE tool allows banks to assess the maturity of their fraud defences
- Rise in online fraud leads PIMFA to call for inclusion of economic harm in Online Safety Bill
- Supreme Court rules unanimously in favour of allowing KBR, Inc’s appeal (R (on the application of KBR, Inc) (Appellant) v Director of the Serious Fraud Office (Respondent))
- Four lessons from record money services business AML fine
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FSCS provides details of its £78m supplementary levy
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA commences High Court proceedings against Paul Steel and Jacqueline Foster
- BoE chief ‘angry’ at claim he tried to duck blame for LC&F
- Competition in financial services
- CMA publishes final decision regarding use of retail wide MFN clauses by ComparetheMarket
- CAT order sets out next steps in Mastercard class action
- Markets and trading
- GameStop saga pushes financial trading chatter into orbit of EU platform regulation
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- The RFRWG launches consultation on proposed LIBOR successor rates
- LMA publishes notes regarding the London interbank offer rate transition
- Regulation of capital markets
- ESMA publishes guidelines on portability of information between securitisation repositories
- ESMA announces withdrawal of the registrations of Fitch entities following mergers with Fitch Ratings Ireland
- FCA’s new major shareholdings notification portal to go live on 22 March 2021
- Regulation of derivatives
- European Commission seeks feedback on proposed 2021 supervisory fees for trade repositories
- ESMA announces workshop on ‘CCP margins and procyclicality in times of crisis’
- ISDA publishes three research papers on derivatives and risk management
- FIA article argues that derivatives markets well placed for a market-led response to sustainability issues
- Banks and mutuals
- CMA finds Clydesdale Bank in breach of BBL ‘bundling’ undertakings
- PRA writes to firms on timeframe for them to be able to implement a negative Bank Rate
- Comment—EU banking cloud rules see digital and financial regulatory cultures collide
- FCA ‘Dear CEO’ letter outlines supervision strategy for retail banks
- Regulation of insurance
- PRA director discusses the UK Solvency II review and the three pillars of insurance regulation
- EIOPA Risk Dashboard shows European insurers’ macro risk exposures decreased, while concerns going forward remain
- Lloyd's launches new societal and economic resilience platform
- IE says insurers welcome overall EC objective of developing EU single market for data but call for clarifications on scope
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Insolvency Service publishes guidance on monitoring insolvency practitioners
- Investment funds and asset management
- ESMA publishes compliance table for guidelines on performance fees in UCITS and certain types of AIFs
- IA publishes briefing on the Long-Term Asset Fund
- Payment services and systems
- European Commission publishes call for applications for the selection of members of the PSMEG
- PSR consults on proposals to lower risks for NPA delivery
- EPC publishes clarification paper on the SEPA Request-to-Pay scheme rulebook
- UK Finance report sets out vision for UK payments in 2030
- FCA provides update on BoE and FCA MoU on the supervision of market infrastructure and payment systems
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- ECB’s Fabio Panetta discusses motivation and possible next steps for a digital euro
- ESMA chair highlights risks of digital finance
- International—financial services and related sectors
- FIA urges Biden to promote market access, regulatory harmonisation, innovation and sustainability
- Sustainable finance
- ESAs publish final report and draft technical standards on sustainability-related disclosures
- European Commission summarises responses to consultation on the renewed sustainable finance strategy
- Eurosystem banks outline common stance on sustainable investment principles
- ISDA and AFME respond to EBA consultation on ESG risk management and supervision
- Industry bodies publish responses to the EC consultation on sustainable corporate governance
- Insurance Europe responds to Commission consultation on sustainable corporate governance
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Latest Q&A
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 11 February 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
