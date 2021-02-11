Sign-in Help
Financial Services weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Published on: 11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Daily, weekly and intraday news alerts
  • Brexit
  • HMT consults on UK implementation of the Investment Firms Prudential Regime and Basel III
  • European Parliament confirms no objection to post-Brexit changes to EU EMIR RTS
  • FCA provides update on quarterly determination of liquid bonds for post-Brexit MiFID reporting
  • City of London Lord Mayor urges UK government to maintain high regulatory standards
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • FCA announces coronavirus (COVID-19) reporting flexibility for FIN-A
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 11 February 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the LexisPSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK's departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.

