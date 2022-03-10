LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Financial Services weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Services weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Ukraine crisis implications for Financial Services
  • Brexit
  • Government says stability will still trump growth in Brexit shakeup
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HM Treasury outlines work to recover coronavirus (COVID-19) fraud losses
  • Treasury Committee investigates government’s handling of fraud in coronavirus (COVID-19) support schemes
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • EU and US publish summary of the latest Joint Financial Regulatory Forum meeting
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 10 March 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) news items relating to Brexit, (4) updates from UK regulators, (5) updates from EU and international regulators, (6) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (7) new and updated content and (8) dates for your diary from Financial Services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

