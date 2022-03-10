- Financial Services weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Ukraine crisis implications for Financial Services
- Brexit
- Government says stability will still trump growth in Brexit shakeup
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HM Treasury outlines work to recover coronavirus (COVID-19) fraud losses
- Treasury Committee investigates government’s handling of fraud in coronavirus (COVID-19) support schemes
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- EU and US publish summary of the latest Joint Financial Regulatory Forum meeting
- European Commission’s latest Finance Newsletter includes an interview with Irene Tinagli
- FCA publishes Quarterly Consultation Paper No 35 (CP22/4)
- International Sustainability Standards Board meets with IASB and Monitoring Board to discuss progress
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- Latest FCA data shows rise in scams and crackdown on firms in consumer investments market
- Prudential requirements
- Commission Implementing Regulation laying down ITS on supervisory disclosure under the Investment Firms Directive published in Official Journal
- GLEIF says LEIs should broaden scope to encompass business-to-business transactions
- SRB chair Elke König to discuss implications of Ukraine conflict with ECON
- BAFT comments on Commission’s proposals to amend treatment of off-balance sheet instruments under EU CRR
- SRB publishes update on CRR discretion for leverage and MREL calibration
- Commission adopts amendments to ITS on resolution planning reporting under EU BRRD
- MiFID II
- Tied agents—ESMA sets out supervisory expectations
- Risk management and controls
- Insurers warned of cyber-risk in using cloud services
- Financial crime and sanctions
- Unexplained wealth orders in the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
- DCMS writes to Digital Regulation Co-operation Forum setting out digital regulatory priorities
- Fraud Act 2006 Committee publishes call for evidence
- UK financial sector shielded from impact of Russia sanctions, says BOE’s Woods
- Ukraine conflict—European Council reports EU agreement with sectoral measures targeting Belarus
- Ukraine conflict—Stronger ban on Russia aircraft and new trade sanctions introduced
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 8 March 2022
- OFSI issues two General Licences under The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
- FCA urges firms to consider operational and cyber resilience implications of Russian sanctions
- FATF publishes statement on Ukraine
- FATF amends Recommendation 24 obligation to prevent the misuse of legal persons for ML/TF
- FCDO announces Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill amendments
- Commission announces whistleblower tool to report possible sanctions violations
- Council bans Sputnik and Russia Today from broadcasting in EU
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022—factsheets
- Effectiveness of Russian economic sanctions inquiry to be launched
- HMT updates Russian financial sanctions guidance
- US Treasury sanctions against Russian elites and intelligence-directed disinformation outlets
- US Treasury publishes guidance to prevent Russia evading sanctions
- Understanding the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
- Council of the EU imposes further sanctions against Belarus for supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- EU plans crypto assets action over fears of Russia sanctions evasion
- Government expedites legislation on a register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
- Jersey regulator urges firms with Russia links to file data
- OFSI General Licence updated following legislative change
- UK must boost enforcement under new economic crime law
- UK publishes notice to exporters 2022/04 for new measures against Russia
- UK rushes through dirty money law in wake of Ukraine war
- Ukraine crisis: UK to bring in further insurance and reinsurance-related sanctions
- Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
- Conduct requirements
- ASA rulings—9 March 2022
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- FCA writes to Amigo regarding its Scheme of Arrangement proposal
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- FCA issues further warning about Binance Group following Eqonex transaction
- Former Redcentric Plc CFO jailed for false and misleading statements and false accounting
- Sova Capital Limited enters special administration
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- FX rigging claim against big banks sent to antitrust court
- Judgment Alert: FundingSecure Ltd v Green [2022] EWHC 486 (Ch)
- Islamic finance
- IFSB webinar will discuss roles of regulators and market players in supporting Sustainable finance and ESG
- Dormant assets
- Dormant Assets Act 2022
- Regulation of insurance
- ECON publishes working document on Solvency II Review
- PRA offers modification by consent for third-country insurance branches writing non-UK risks
- Payment services and systems
- BoE publishes minutes of February 2022 Standards Advisory Panel meeting
- EPC updates its guidelines on cryptographic algorithms
- PSR issues Specific Direction 12 to LINK on free-to-use ATMs
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Judgment Alert: Campbell v Tyrrell and others [2022] EWHC 423 (Ch)
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- DCMS proposes changes to draft Online Safety Bill to tackle scam adverts online
- FCA announces 10 participants in Green FinTech Challenge 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Checklist
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklist
- Dates for your diary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 10 March 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) news items relating to Brexit, (4) updates from UK regulators, (5) updates from EU and international regulators, (6) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (7) new and updated content and (8) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
