- Financial Services weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Aviva warns of rise in claims fraud
- MiFID II
- ESMA issues opinion on Dutch product intervention measures relating to turbos
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- Minutes of April 2021 FCA board meeting include discussions of risk appetite and RDC review
- Government hosts roundtable talks with financial sector leaders
- BCBS discusses effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) on banks, assesses post-crisis reforms and agrees public consultation on cryptoassets
- CMA opens door to investment tech firms merger
- Competition watchdog probes IHS Markit, CME joint venture
- FCA publishes Quarterly Consultation Paper No 32
- EBA 2020 annual report sets out areas of focus for 2021
- IRSG publishes paper on financial services priorities for UK's G7 Presidency
- Prudential requirements
- RTS on categorisation of staff for CRD IV remuneration policies published in Official Journal
- Commission announces pending infringement proceedings over EU CRD V and EU BRRD II transposition
- Commission welcomes political agreement on NPL legislation
- EBA report on costs of supervisory reporting aims to reduce figure by 15–24%
- Financial Services Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2021
- EBA opens second consultation on RTS for calculation of the EUR 30bn threshold for investment firms
- EBA updates list of risk indicators and analysis tools
- PRA policy statement sets out approach to overseas Internal Ratings Based (IRB) models
- EBA approves further extension of measure addressing French macroprudential risk
- EBA updates ITS on benchmarking of internal models to reflect 2022 exercise
- ECB guideline on Eurosystem monetary policy framework updated to reflect leverage ratio requirement
- New EBA erratum released for technical package on reporting framework 3.0.1
- PRA launches consultation on implementation of Basel standards for NPL securitisations
- Financial stability
- First ESMA Risk Dashboard of 2021 warns of possible market corrections
- Risk management and controls
- ECB delivers opinion on proposals for a Regulation on digital operational resilience for the financial sector and related Directive
- Financial crime
- European Parliament publishes overview of current AML initiatives
- DOJ seizes $US 2.3m worth of Bitcoin paid to extortionists who shut down pipeline
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Administrative Forfeiture Notices) (England and Wales and Northern Ireland) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (References to Financial Investigators) (England and Wales and Northern Ireland) Order 2021
- G7 finance ministers and central bank governors discuss sustainable finance and AML issues
- CPS updates money laundering offences guidance to encourage disclosure of suspicious activity
- Biden's anti-corruption vow could supercharge enforcement
- EU anti-fraud outfit launches to high hopes, big challenges
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (External Investigations and External Orders and Requests) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (Investigations in different parts of the United Kingdom) (Amendment) Order 2021
- SFO pledges overhaul of complaints process
- Warnings and guideposts from EU sanctions blocking case
- Consumer protection
- HM Treasury summarises discussions at latest Financial Inclusion Policy Forum meeting
- MaPS launches Beta version of MoneyHelper site
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- Ponzi property scheme operator banned from acting as a director for 14 years
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Barclays sued for £293m over MBS account losses
- EU prospectus rules allow sophisticated investors to sue
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- CFTC Subcommittee recommends 26 July for LIBOR to SOFR transition
- EFAMA and ICSA make recommendations for fairer benchmark data costs
- RFRWG updates best practice guide for GBP loans and related Q&A document
- Regulation of capital markets
- European Commission publishes list of indicators to help track CMU progress
- Council of the EU approves its approach to regulation on assignments of claims
- Treasury consults on power to block company listings on national security grounds
- Regulation of derivatives
- European Parliament confirms no objection to one-year extension of clearing obligation exemption for pension schemes
- ESMA to hold second workshop on CCP margins and procyclicality in times of crisis
- ESMA launches 2021 central counterparties stress test
- European Parliament and Council of EU publish recommendations to raise no objections to one-year extension of EU EMIR clearing obligation exemption for pension schemes
- Securities financing transactions
- ISLA publishes standard form changes to LIBOR references in the GMSLA
- Banks and mutuals
- LSB consults on the Access to Banking Standard as part of formal review
- Commission adopts RTS on impracticability of contractual recognition of bail-in under BRRD
- FMLC establishes working group to examine UK bank ring-fencing regime
- ESMA to hold workshop on banks’ disclosures on expected credit losses in IFRS financial statements
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- Rogue debt collector closed over insolvency breaches
- Crowdfunding
- EBA launches consultation on draft RTS for crowdfunding service providers
- Regulation of insurance
- Insurance brokers urged to consider climate litigation risks
- Insurance regulation—themes for the year ahead
- Gefion Insurance A/S declared bankrupt
- IAIS publishes aggregate report on implementation of Holistic Framework supervisory material
- Specialty insurers urge watchdogs to adopt specific rules
- PRA PS12/21 provides final policy on DLT assessments and GBP transition to SONIA
- The insurance implications of the Greensill Capital case
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- Delegated regulations on product intervention and supervisory reporting under EU PEPP Regulation published in Official Journal
- EIOPA publishes guidelines on PEPP supervisory reporting
- FCA clarifies expectations on publication of costs and charges data by workplace personal pension providers
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- BoE publishes DP on new forms of digital money and summarises responses to the 2020 DP on CBDC
- FCA extends TRR for cryptoasset firms to 31 March 2022
- Sustainable finance
- Green Technical Advisory Group to oversee creation of Green Taxonomy
- BoE publishes Climate Biennial Exploratory Scenario to explore financial risks from climate change
- Bank of Italy governor discusses the G20 Presidency programme’s sustainable finance initiatives
- ISDA and AFME respond to European Commission consultation on taxonomy disclosures
- GFI recommends action on nature-related policies following Dasgupta Review
- NGFS publishes second set of Climate Scenarios for central banks and supervisors
- TCFD launches consultation on two new sets of climate-related guidance
- IRSG report looks at ways to promote socially sustainable investment
- Commission publishes draft Delegated Regulation supplementing the EU Taxonomy Regulation and supporting documents
- Andrew Bailey gives speech on BoE’s efforts to tackle climate change
- LMA, LSTA and ELFA publishes their first ESG Dilligence Questionnaire
- Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosure launched
- NGFS chair speaks on role of central banks in tackling climate change
- Swiss insurers and banks told to begin disclosing climate risks
