Financial Services weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Financial Services weekly highlights—10 June 2021
Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Aviva warns of rise in claims fraud
  • MiFID II
  • ESMA issues opinion on Dutch product intervention measures relating to turbos
  • UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
  • Minutes of April 2021 FCA board meeting include discussions of risk appetite and RDC review
  • Government hosts roundtable talks with financial sector leaders
  • BCBS discusses effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) on banks, assesses post-crisis reforms and agrees public consultation on cryptoassets
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 10 June 2021. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) news items relating to Brexit, (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.

