- Financial Services weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Insolvency Service reports winding up of companies after misuse of Bounce Back Loan
- Prudential requirements
- Corrigendum to EU IFR investment policy disclosure RTS published in Official Journal
- Financial crime and sanctions
- OFSI publishes guidance on companies’ reporting obligations and how to report
- UAE fines fintech firm for money laundering breaches
- Backtrack on Economic Crime Bill cited in anti-corruption group's rebuke
- Germany to set up federal financial crime unit
- FATF publishes consolidated assessment ratings
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Money and Mental Health Policy Institute applies to be FCA/PSR super-complainant
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- CMA issues directions to NatWest relating to ‘bundling’ of business current accounts with loans
- PRA and FCA conclude joint investigations into former senior managers at HBOS plc
- UK bank regulators to take no action into HBOS bankers
- Latest cum-ex fine signals increased FCA scrutiny
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- EU and Ukraine join Hague Judgments Convention
- Another Lebanese bank sued for refusing to transfer funds
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- ICE Benchmark Administration consults on potential cessation of USD LIBOR ICE swap rate
- Regulation of derivatives
- ISDA publishes updated OTC derivatives compliance calendar
- Sustainable finance and ESG
- IOSCO report aims to promote investor education on sustainable finance
- FRC publishes report on ESG data production to help companies
- Greenwashing draws scrutiny from government and litigators alike
- Sustainable finance: UNEP FI publishes progress report to mark first anniversary of ‘A Legal Framework for Impact’
- ECON to hold exchange of views with IASB, IFRS and ISSB
- Banks and mutuals
- Challenger banks can’t compete due to ‘regulatory intransigence’, UK lawmakers say
- BCR publishes progress updates on Capability and Innovation Fund
- BBRS publishes latest case data and analysis
- Payment services and systems
- Sterling Fnality Payment System comes under PSR and BoE regulation and supervision remit
- PSR article discusses operational and technical standards for account-to-account payments
- Pay.UK research makes recommendations to help vulnerable customers
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- The factors affecting registration of cryptoasset exchange providers by the FCA; a reference to the Upper Tribunal (Vladimir Consulting Ltd v Financial Conduct Authority)
- FCA paper examines potential of robo-advice in debt management
- Regulation of insurance
- Home insurance renewal bills drop after FCA reforms
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 1 September 2022. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
