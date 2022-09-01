LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Financial Services weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Insolvency Service reports winding up of companies after misuse of Bounce Back Loan
  • Prudential requirements
  • Corrigendum to EU IFR investment policy disclosure RTS published in Official Journal
  • Financial crime and sanctions
  • OFSI publishes guidance on companies’ reporting obligations and how to report
  • UAE fines fintech firm for money laundering breaches
  • Backtrack on Economic Crime Bill cited in anti-corruption group's rebuke
Article summary

Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 1 September 2022. This week's edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes: (1) news items relating to the conflict in Ukraine, (2) updates from UK regulators, (3) updates from EU and international regulators, (4) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (5) new and updated content and (6) dates for your diary from Financial Services.

