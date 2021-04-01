- Financial Services weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Comment—European banks lobby to loosen Brexit derivatives restrictions
- UK, EU agree to financial services regulatory arrangement
- ESMA issues statement on corporate disclosures obligations for UK issuers after Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ESAs warn of an expected deterioration of asset quality
- AiB publishes update regarding extension of Coronavirus Acts
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—European Parliament plenary adopts EU capital markets recovery package securitisation amendments
More...
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—FCA confirms repossessions may be sought ‘as a last resort’ from 1 April 2021
- HMT issues statistics on coronavirus loans
- Pandemic bonuses pose problems in bumper year for banks
- MiFID II
- Amended EU MiFIR RTS on transparency requirements for trading venues and investment firms published in Official Journal
- Amendment to EU MiFID II Organisational Regulation published in Official Journal
- ESMA publishes advice to European Commission on data reporting service providers
- ESMA publishes its advice to the European Commission on the application of sanctions under MiFID II/MiFIR
- ESMA publishes proposed changes to EU MiFIR transaction and reference data reporting regimes
- ESMA publishes updated Q&As on MiFID II inducements
- ESMA publishes statement on the suspension of best execution reports
- UK, EU and international regulators and bodies
- European Commission to host conference on supervisory convergence and the single rulebook
- BoE, PRA and FCA publish new rules on building operational resilience
- Council of the EU publishes update on progress of financial services legislative files
- ESMA report suggests ways to improve application of IFRS 10, 11 and 12
- FCA lists non-legal clarifications to be made to the Handbook from 30 March 2021
- FCA publishes Handbook Notice No 86
- IASB proposes new approach to disclosure requirements in IFRS Standards
- FCA to consult on amended rules and guidance for special purpose acquisition companies
- US-EU Joint Financial Regulatory Forum holds virtual meeting for March 2021
- Regulated activities
- High Court rules in unauthorised investment advice case
- Judgment Alert: Financial Conduct Authority (a company limited by guarantee) v 24Hr Trading Academy Ltd and another
- Authorisation, approval and supervision
- Amending delegated regulation on supervisory fees relating to the Single Resolution Board has been published in the Official Journal
- Commission publishes amending delegated regulation on annual supervisory fees charged by ESMA to trade repositories
- Prudential requirements
- EBA Risk Dashboard shows asset quality, profitability and operational risks remain key concerns
- EBA updates Q&As on EU CRR, CRD IV and BRRD
- EBA consults on draft RTS on investment policy disclosures by investment firms under EU IFR
- EU CRD IV amending Commission Delegated Regulation regarding RTS for the specification of the methodology for the identification of G-SIIs and for the definition of subcategories of G-SIIs published in Official Journal
- Corrigendum to ITS on market risk reporting under EU CRR published in Official Journal
- European Commission adopts RTS on categorisation of staff for EU CRD IV remuneration policies
- European Parliament publishes motion for a resolution on banking rules on NPLs
- Risk management and controls
- LMA to publish market guidance on FCA/PRA operational resilience rules at end of April 2021
- Financial crime
- FCA publishes final policy extending annual financial crime reporting obligation
- Two people sentenced for involvement in £112,000 bank account fraud
- CPS launches plan to combat economic crime
- China retaliates by sanctioning UK, barristers chamber
- Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations 2021
- Recent rulings reinforce US DOJ's global white collar reach
- UK Finance publishes report about fraud during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Consumer protection
- FCA raises concerns regarding Amigo Loans scheme of arrangement
- Better Finance says EU equity markets failing to comply with transparency law—to consumer and SME detriment
- Complaints, compensation and claims management
- Complaints Commissioner publishes final reports on complaints against the FCA and PRA
- Institute of Economic Affairs report says FOS is ‘unfit for purpose’
- FOS publishes update for customers of Amigo Loans
- Judicial review of LC&F compensation payouts dismissed
- PRA publishes policy statement on the FSCS management expenses levy limit
- FOS publishes plans and budget for 2021-2022
- FCA says high cost lenders and claims management companies need to work together
- ESAs say guidelines on complaints-handling have led to better outcomes for consumers
- Judicial review of LC&F compensation payouts dismissed
- FCA responds to two Complaints Commissioner final reports
- Investigations, enforcement and discipline
- ESMA announces that ESA’s Joint Board of Appeal has dismissed appeal by Appellant ‘A’ against the Authority
- Ex-FCA supervision heads say LC&F failings were collective
- Treasury Committee publishes correspondence related to London Capital & Finance inquiry
- FCA publishes Decision Notice against IFA Jon Frensham for non-financial misconduct
- Dispute resolution for financial services lawyers
- Citibank faces new forex rigging claim from currency trader
- PCP Capital Partners LLP and another v Barclays Bank plc
- Developer urges court to revive Lloyds rate misselling claim
- Businessman sues HSBC for £5m in swap misselling case
- Executive liable to defrauded investors in £2m fund scheme
- Regulation of benchmarks and IBOR reform
- Bank of England publishes February 2021 minutes of RFRWG
- BoE publishes minutes of February 2021 SONIA Stakeholder Advisory Group meeting
- ISDA webinar discusses life after LIBOR
- Loan Market Association publishes note on use of forward-looking term SONIA reference rates
- RFRWG publishes summary of responses to consultation on proposed LIBOR successor rates
- UK Finance guide for businesses on potential impact of LIBOR published
- ISDA responds to JBATA announcement on yen TIBOR and euroyen TIBOR
- PRA and FCA write joint letter to firms’ CEOs on the transition from LIBOR to RFRs
- ESMA publishes technical advice on penalties for benchmark administrators
- FCA and BoE publish statement encouraging market participants in a switch to SONIA in the sterling non-linear derivatives market from 11 May
- ESMA updates Q&As on EU Benchmarks Regulation
- Regulation of capital markets
- Advocate General opinion on supervision of ‘more stringent requirements’ under EU Transparency Directive
- Commission Delegated Regulation on EU Prospectus Regulation exemption for takeover documents published in Official Journal
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—General Secretariat greenlights Council adoption of revised securitisation rules
- ESAs publish Q&A’s on cross-sectoral aspects of EU Securitisation Regulation
- FCA issues Primary Market Bulletin No. 33 including DTR 5 online portal, review of DTR 5 notifications and EEA audit firms reminder
- FCA recognises ICE Futures Abu Dhabi as an overseas investment exchange
- ESAs publish joint opinion on jurisdictional scope under the Securitisation Regulation
- ESMA fines Moody’s Group €3.7m for EU CRAR breaches
- ESMA updates Q&As on the CSDR
- ESMA updates Q&As on the Prospectus Regulation
- Regulation of derivatives
- ESMA updates EMIR validation rules
- ISDA publishes whitepaper on use of Chinese government bonds as initial margin
- ESMA updates EMIR Q&As to clarify intragroup transactions reporting exemption
- ISDA collates new documents and papers in March 2021 review
- ISDA releases updated OTC Derivatives Compliance Calendar
- Securities financing transactions
- ESMA publishes guidelines on reporting under Articles 4 and 12 of the SFTR
- ICMA updates guide to European repo market best practices
- PRIIPs
- EIOPA opinion partially supports Polish regulator’s PRIIPs product intervention measure
- Banks and mutuals
- Commission adopts BRRD RTS relating to additional own funds methodology to be used by resolution authorities and the combined buffer requirement for resolution entities
- FCA publishes FS21/7, Open finance—feedback statement
- Commission adopts BRRD RTS relating to additional own funds methodology to be used by resolution authorities and the combined buffer requirement for resolution entities
- Investment funds and asset management
- AIC supports FPC’s concerns around liquidity mismatches in open-ended funds
- BoE and FCA publish survey of open-ended funds and liquidity management
- ESMA consults on MMF reforms
- SBAI outlines standards and tools to address liquidity risk in funds
- ESMA updates its Q&As on AIFMD and on UCITS
- FPC policy summary suggests changes needed to open-ended funds
- Islamic finance
- HM Treasury issues £500m in second Sukuk offering
- Consumer credit, mortgage and home finance
- LSB publishes effectiveness review of Credit Card Market Study’s voluntary remedies
- LSB sets out business plan & budget for 2021-2022
- Regulation of insurance
- FCA business interruption test case—Imperial College data
- Insurance Distribution Directive: EIOPA completes review of general good rules
- UK and US issue joint statement on first Joint Committee meeting under Bilateral Agreement on Prudential Measures regarding Insurance and Reinsurance
- Amendments to the EEA Agreement relating to Solvency II and the insurance distribution directive measures published in the Official Journal
- EIOPA consults on revised LEIs guidance
- IUA publishes guide for delegated authorities
- Insurance Europe responds to IAIS consultation on supervision of control functions
- PRA updates UK Solvency II Effective Value Test parameters
- Regulation of personal pension and stakeholder products
- FCA publishes finalised guidance for advising on defined benefit pension transfers
- FCA updates guidance on how to calculate redress for unsuitable defined benefit pension transfers
- PwC provides recommendations to FCA on the impact of RPI index changes on the calculation of redress for unsuitable DB transfers
- WPC notes ‘woeful lack of online regulation’ of pension scam adverts
- Payment services and systems
- Mastercard faces renewed battle over £14bn UK class action
- Sustainable finance
- Government remits for the FCA and PRC updated to include sustainable finance objectives
- IOSCO creates Technical Expert Group under its Sustainable Finance Task Force
- PRA and FCA host sixth meeting of Climate Financial Risk Forum
- Fintech and cryptoassets
- OECD—cryptocoin exchange operators should be subject to investigation
- Sustainable finance
- Investment Association report makes recommendations on green gilts
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Checklists
- Dates for your diary
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to the weekly Financial Services highlights from the Financial Services team for the week ending 1 April 2021. This week’s edition of Financial Services highlights provides an aggregation of the news reported by the Lexis®PSL Financial Services team over the past week and includes (1) news items relating to the UK’s departure from the EU, (2) news items relating to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) updates from UK regulators, (4) updates from EU and international regulators, (5) updates from industry bodies and market participants, (6) new and updated content and (7) dates for your diary from Financial Services.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.