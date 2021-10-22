Financial services industry believes extension of UK clearinghouse access to EU looks likely

MLex: Bank and asset-management representatives have said they are cautiously confident that the EU will extend a temporary access arrangement for UK clearinghouses to the EU’s markets in 2022. The European Commission has told EU lenders to reduce their reliance on UK clearinghouses post-Brexit, but market participants believe another extension is on the cards, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association European Conference in London heard on 21 October 2021.
