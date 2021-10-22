Financial services industry believes extension of UK clearinghouse access to EU looks likely

Article summary

MLex: Bank and asset-management representatives have said they are cautiously confident that the EU will extend a temporary access arrangement for UK clearinghouses to the EU’s markets in 2022. The European Commission has told EU lenders to reduce their reliance on UK clearinghouses post-Brexit, but market participants believe another extension is on the cards, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association European Conference in London heard on 21 October 2021. or to read the full analysis.