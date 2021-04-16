Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / Sanctions and export controls

Legal News

Financial sanctions guidance shows subtle policy shift

Financial sanctions guidance shows subtle policy shift
Published on: 16 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Financial sanctions guidance shows subtle policy shift

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: Although the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation’s (OFSI’s) recently released guidance seems like a simple policy update, it demonstrates a desire to maximise the reach of its enforcement powers and the intention to take a harder approach going forward, says Syed Rahman at Rahman Ravelli. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More