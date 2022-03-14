LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Financial sanctions—are your compliance systems working as they should?

Published on: 14 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Practice Compliance analysis: Lexis®PSL Practice Compliance has always had your back on financial sanctions, but now wouldn’t be a bad time to check you’re doing everything you can to comply. In this analysis we signpost the guidance and tools we have to help, let you know what we’ve added and/or improved over the last couple of weeks in response to the Ukraine conflict and give you a heads-up on what we’re working on now. We’ll also recap what the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and Law Society have said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

