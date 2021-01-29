Financial remedies—updated evidence—pensions (Finch v Baker)

Article summary

Family analysis: The Court of Appeal has refused a wife’s appeal against the circuit judge’s decision not to permit further evidence from the pension expert following his draft judgment. The wife argued that the husband would receive a higher income than the judge had intended, as the figures were significantly out of date. In the lead judgment, Lord Justice Moylan held that there is inevitably some delay with implementing pension sharing orders and this was an example of the court’s powers being exercised in a ‘broad, discretionary manner and not necessarily with the expectation of achieving mathematical precision’. It was also held that conduct cannot be brought into account under ‘all the circumstances of the case’ and must be properly determined in accordance with section 25(2)(g) of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 (MCA 1973). Further, the assertion by a party of a ‘negative contribution’ was stated to be no more than an attempt to argue conduct under a different guise. Rachael Goodall, barrister at 3PB Barristers, examines the case. or to read the full analysis.