Home / Pensions / Trustees, governance and administration / Pension liberation and fraud

Legal News

Financial Ombudsman Service holds Carey liable for breach of regulatory obligations in further SIPP investor complaint (S v Options SIPP UK LLP)

Financial Ombudsman Service holds Carey liable for breach of regulatory obligations in further SIPP investor complaint (S v Options SIPP UK LLP)
Published on: 10 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial Ombudsman Service holds Carey liable for breach of regulatory obligations in further SIPP investor complaint (S v Options SIPP UK LLP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In a further set-back for the execution-only SIPP industry, Carey Pensions (Carey, now known as Options UK Personal Pensions), an authorised, execution-only self-invested personal pension (SIPP) provider, has been held liable by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) in another investor complaint arising out of losses suffered on a high-risk investment following an introduction from an unauthorised broker, again shining a spotlight on the respective approaches of the courts and the FOS when considering the obligations of such SIPP providers to their clients. Written by Henry Day, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

