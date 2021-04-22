Sign-in Help
Financial fraud could be included in UK’s Online Safety Bill, minister says

Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Fraudulent financial activity could be included in UK government legislation to improve online safety, a minister told lawmakers after a push from financial regulators and banks. Junior finance minister, John Glen, also discussed the effectiveness of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) regulation in the wake of the recent minibond scandal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

