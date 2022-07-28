LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Consumer protection / Consumer protection and Treating Customers Fairly

Legal News

Financial firms must put consumers first or face enforcement under new UK FCA rules

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Financial firms must put consumers first or face enforcement under new UK FCA rules

Article summary

MLex: Financial services companies in the UK must prioritise their consumers in all decisions under a new policy published on 27 July 2022 or face enforcement action, including fines or removal of regulatory permissions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As