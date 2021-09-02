LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Financial difficulties no excuse for employer’s failure to comply with its statutory auto-enrolment duties (PO-39953)

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Pensions analysis: In the determination of PO-39953, the Pensions Ombudsman has upheld a complaint that an employer failed to automatically enrol employees into a work-based scheme despite having deducted employee contributions. The employer had repeatedly failed to remedy the matter and had also provided no timeframe to resolve the various breaches. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

