- Financial and Credit Institutions take note—EBA issues detailed guidelines on role and responsibilities of the AML/CTF compliance officer and management body
- Original news
- Why were the guidelines published?
- The Guidelines
- What are the roles and responsibilities of the management body and senior AML/CTF manager?
- What are the roles, tasks and responsibilities of an AML/CTF compliance officer?
- How should the AML/CTF compliance function be organised at group level?
- What happens next?
- What does this mean in practice?
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: Ruth Paley, partner, Victoria Turner, principal associate, and Rachael Callister, associate from Eversheds Sutherland analyse the guidelines published by the European Banking Authority (EBA) on the role and responsibilities of the anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) compliance officer and of the management body of credit or financial institutions. The authors set out key takeaways and provide practical advice on next steps.
