Financial and Credit Institutions take note—EBA issues detailed guidelines on role and responsibilities of the AML/CTF compliance officer and management body

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Ruth Paley, partner, Victoria Turner, principal associate, and Rachael Callister, associate from Eversheds Sutherland analyse the guidelines published by the European Banking Authority (EBA) on the role and responsibilities of the anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) compliance officer and of the management body of credit or financial institutions. The authors set out key takeaways and provide practical advice on next steps. or to read the full analysis.