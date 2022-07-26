LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Key developments and horizon scanning / Anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF)

Legal News

Financial and Credit Institutions take note—EBA issues detailed guidelines on role and responsibilities of the AML/CTF compliance officer and management body

Published on: 26 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Financial and Credit Institutions take note—EBA issues detailed guidelines on role and responsibilities of the AML/CTF compliance officer and management body
  • Original news
  • Why were the guidelines published?
  • The Guidelines
  • What are the roles and responsibilities of the management body and senior AML/CTF manager?
  • What are the roles, tasks and responsibilities of an AML/CTF compliance officer?
  • How should the AML/CTF compliance function be organised at group level?
  • What happens next?
  • What does this mean in practice?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Ruth Paley, partner, Victoria Turner, principal associate, and Rachael Callister, associate from Eversheds Sutherland analyse the guidelines published by the European Banking Authority (EBA) on the role and responsibilities of the anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) compliance officer and of the management body of credit or financial institutions. The authors set out key takeaways and provide practical advice on next steps. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More