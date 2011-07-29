Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Pay

Legal News

Finance sector remuneration policies: proposed revisions to EU legislation (News, 29 July 2011)

Finance sector remuneration policies: proposed revisions to EU legislation (News, 29 July 2011)
Published on: 29 July 2011
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Finance sector remuneration policies: proposed revisions to EU legislation (News, 29 July 2011)

Article summary

A new Capital Requirements Directive and a separate Regulation have been proposed, which (among many other matters) will cover the supervisory review of remuneration policies in the finance sector, with the intention of replacing two existing Directives. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More