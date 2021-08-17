menu-search
Finance company liable in damages for supplier’s misrepresentation

Published on: 17 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Finance company liable in damages for supplier’s misrepresentation
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details:

Commercial analysis: In a claim under sections 56 and/or 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 (CCA 1974), the court considered in relation to the principal, underlying contract allegations of misrepresentation in antecedent negotiations, ostensible authority and vicarious liability, estoppel and the measure of damages. Written by Graeme Kirk, barrister at Lamb Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

