Finance Bill 2022—the economic crime levy

Published on: 10 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Finance Bill 2022—the economic crime levy
  • What is the background to the introduction of the levy?
  • Who will be subject to the levy?
  • How much will the levy be?
  • When will the levy apply?
  • How will the levy be collected?
  • What has changed from the draft legislation that was published in September 2021?

Article summary

Tax analysis: The Finance Bill 2022 introduces a new tax on medium and large professional firms and financial institutions: the Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy (economic crime levy). Gary Barnett of Simmons & Simmons explains how it will work. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

