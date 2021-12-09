LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Finance Bill 2022—new tax regime for asset holding companies

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the drivers behind this new tax regime for asset holding companies (AHCs)?
  • Which kinds of entities and structures will be able to benefit from the new rules?
  • What are the key features of the new taxing regime?
  • What key changes have been made since draft legislation was first published in July 2021?
  • Do the proposed provisions achieve the government’s stated objectives in introducing this new taxing regime?
  • What can we expect next?

Article summary

Tax analysis: Jennifer Maskell, counsel at Cleary Gottlieb, discusses Finance Bill 2022’s new tax regime for asset holding companies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

