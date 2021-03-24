Sign-in Help
Finance Bill 2021—the super deduction and increased first-year allowances

Published on: 24 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Finance Bill 2021—the super deduction and increased first-year allowances
  • What is the background to the introduction of this new measure?
  • How do the new reliefs work, and between what dates do they apply?
  • What happens when assets that have attracted the new reliefs are disposed of?
  • What other aspects of the new rules should businesses be aware of?
  • How do the new reliefs interact with the Annual Investment Allowance (AIA)?
  • How helpful do you think the new reliefs will be, and how significant is it that they only apply to corporation tax?

Article summary

Tax analysis: Steven Bone of Gateley plc, discusses the Finance Bill 2021 regarding the super-deduction and increased first-year allowances. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

