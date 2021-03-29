Finance Bill 2021—minor amendments to the off-payroll IR35 regime

Article summary

Tax analysis: On 3 March 2021, alongside Spring Budget, HMRC published a policy paper detailing technical changes to the off-payroll IR35 regime to ensure the relevant legislation operates as intended. Legislation will be introduced in the Finance Bill 2021 (FB 2021) to amend the existing provisions. David Smith, partner, and Richard Johnson, senior associate at DLA Piper UK LLP, consider the background to the changes, as well as information on the amendments being made. or to read the full analysis.