Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Budgets and Finance Bills / 2016-17—Autumn Statement to Finance Bill

Legal News

Finance Bill 2017— key VAT and indirect tax provisions

Finance Bill 2017— key VAT and indirect tax provisions
Published on: 22 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Finance Bill 2017— key VAT and indirect tax provisions
  • Original news
  • New or amended provisions
  • Disclosure of indirect tax avoidance schemes
  • Soft drinks industry levy
  • Unchanged measures
  • Consultations and calls for evidence
  • Fraud on provision of labour in construction sector: consultation on VAT and other policy options
  • Alternative method of VAT collection
  • SDLT: changes to the filing and payment process–summary of responses

Article summary

Tax analysis: A summary of the key VAT and indirect tax provisions in the Finance Bill 2017 (FB 2017) as published on 20 March 2017, together with related consultations, calls for evidence and consultation responses published on the same day. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More