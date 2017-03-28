Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Budgets and Finance Bills / 2016-17—Autumn Statement to Finance Bill

Legal News

Finance Bill 2017— key private client income, finance and corporation tax provisions

Finance Bill 2017— key private client income, finance and corporation tax provisions
Published on: 28 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Finance Bill 2017— key private client income, finance and corporation tax provisions
  • Original news
  • New or amended provisions
  • Social Investment Tax Relief (SITR)
  • Property income and trading income allowances
  • Dividend allowance reduction
  • Substantial shareholding exemption (SSE)
  • Unchanged measures
  • Consultations
  • Streamlining the tax-advantaged venture capital schemes: summary of responses
    • More...

Article summary

Private Client analysis: A summary of the key income tax, finance tax and corporation tax provisions in the Finance Bill 2017 (FB 2017) as published on 20 March 2017 relevant to private client practitioners, together with related consultations published on the same day. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More