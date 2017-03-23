Sign-in Help
Finance Bill 2017—key pensions tax provisions

Published on: 23 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • New provisions
  • Reduction in the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA)
  • The overseas transfer charge
  • Amended provisions
  • Closure of section 615 schemes
  • Unchanged measures
  • The £500 pension advice exemption
  • Aligning tax treatment of foreign pensions with UK pensions
Article summary

Pensions analysis: A summary of the key pensions tax provisions in the Finance Bill 2017 (FB 2017), as published on 20 March 2017, and related regulations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

