Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Budgets and Finance Bills / 2016-17—Autumn Statement to Finance Bill

Legal News

Finance Bill 2017—key international private client provisions

Finance Bill 2017—key international private client provisions
Published on: 28 March 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Finance Bill 2017—key international private client provisions
  • Original news
  • Changes to the deemed domiciled rules
  • Summary of changes made to the 26 January 2017 draft legislation
  • Provisions included in FB 2017 and to take effect from 6 April 2017
  • Provisions to be deferred to a future Finance Bill
  • Carried-interest gains
  • Double taxation treaty passport (DTTP) scheme review

Article summary

Private Client analysis: A summary of the key international private client tax provisions in Finance Bill 2017 (FB 2017) as published on 20 March 2017, including the changes to the deemed domicile rules, carried interest gains, and the double taxation treaty passport (DTTP) scheme review or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More