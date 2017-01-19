Sign-in Help
Finance Bill 2017—aligning the taxation of foreign pensions to UK pensions

Published on: 19 January 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the changes proposed in the Autumn Statement in relation to UK taxation of foreign pensions?
  • Why is the government making these changes?
  • How will the changes affect overseas pension schemes and those saving into them?
  • Changes to the period in which UK tax charges can potentially apply in respect of payments from an RNUKS
  • Changes to the rules governing ‘taxable property’
  • Changes to the UK tax treatment of benefits paid from foreign pension schemes to a UK resident individual
  • How and when will the changes be implemented?
  • What should practitioners be telling their clients?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The government plans to align the UK tax treatment of foreign pensions more closely with the UK’s domestic pension tax regime. Nigel Sloam, senior partner at Nigel Sloam & Co Actuaries and Consultants, discusses the proposed changes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

