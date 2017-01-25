Sign-in Help
Finance Act 2016—profits from trading in and developing UK land

Published on: 25 January 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Finance Act 2016—profits from trading in and developing UK land
  • Do the new rules achieve their purpose of taxing offshore property developers in the same way as UK-based property developers?
  • How do the new rules change how corporation tax applies to non-resident companies?
  • Are there circumstances where a non-UK resident company developer will not pay corporation tax in respect of its profits?
  • How do the rules interact with treaty protection?
  • How do the rules interact with the diverted profits tax (DPT)?
  • Are the new rules having an effect on how developments are structured? (Link)
  • What can investors do to minimise the chance of the transactions in UK land rules from applying?
  • What are the main differences between the old transaction in land rules and the new rules?
  • How do the anti-enveloping and anti-fragmentation rules apply?
    • More...

Article summary

Tax analysis: New rules for taxing trades of dealing and developing UK land have been introduced that replace the old transaction in land rules and widen the scope of corporation tax. David Saleh, partner and UK head of real estate tax, and Edward Page, tax associate at Clifford Chance, consider the new transactions in UK land rules enacted in the Finance Act 2016. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

