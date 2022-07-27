LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Final awards and functus officio (York International Pte Ltd v Voltas Ltd)

Published on: 27 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Arbitration analysis: The court has allowed an application under section 21(9) of the Arbitration Act (in the same terms as section 10(3) of the International Arbitration Act, itself based on article 16(3) of the Model Law, permitting an application to the court where a tribunal rules ‘as a preliminary question that it has jurisdiction’), determining that a tribunal had no jurisdiction to issue a further award on the grounds it was functus officio. This reversed the tribunal’s own ruling that it retained jurisdiction to make the further award, notwithstanding its earlier Final Award. The Singapore court has adopted the English approach in ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc v Kansanshi Holdings Plc and another to interpreting awards and determined the award in this case, containing conditional relief, was final and fully dispositive of all issues such that the arbitrator no longer retained jurisdiction. The court also confirmed that section 21(9) permits a challenge on a tribunal’s jurisdiction ruling even if that ruling is not made at the start of the proceedings, so long as the ruling is an interim decision on jurisdiction issued separately from a decision on the merits. Written by Shi Jin Chia and Mark Lee, both associates at Hogan Lovells Lee & Lee. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

