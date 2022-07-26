LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Fiduciary managers must improve ESG approach, study says

Published on: 26 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: Pension scheme trustees should assess their fiduciary manager's approach in areas such as climate change, a consultancy said, after its study found that one in ten don't have the capability to report their carbon footprint. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

