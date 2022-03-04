LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Fiduciary duties and whether they can be contractually waived (Floreat Investment Management Limited v Benjamin Churchill and others)

Published on: 04 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Fiduciary duties and whether they can be contractually waived (Floreat Investment Management Limited v Benjamin Churchill and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The Parties
  • What did the court decide?
  • The nature and scope of the alleged duties
  • Waiver of Fiduciary Duties
  • Case details

Article summary

This case concerns Reading Football Club Ltd (the 'Football Club'), who raised finance of US$22,374,000.00 (the 'Financing') from Global Fixed Income Fund 1 Ltd (the 'Fund'), a fund of which Floreat Investment Management Ltd (FIML) was appointed the Investment Manager and which later became the assignee of the claim in these proceedings. The factual background to this case is voluminous, and this analysis focuses only on those facts pertinent to the legal points discussed. Further details of the facts of the case and how the Financing of the Football Club worked, can be found within the heart of the judgment, which looks at the various evidence that was given, including the 101 factual findings made by the Judge. Written by Sam Claydon (partner) and Callum Reid-Hutchings (paralegal) at CANDEY.

