LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Standard form construction contracts / FIDIC contracts 2017 onwards

Legal News

FIDIC Green Book 2021—what’s changed?

Published on: 07 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FIDIC Green Book 2021—what’s changed?
  • Why have FIDIC updated the Green Book?
  • What are the key changes/updates in the 2021 version from the1999 version?
  • Is it likely that practitioners and clients will start using the new 2021 version in the short-medium term, or stick with the1999 version for the time being?

Article summary

Construction analysis: In December 2021, the international construction industry saw that the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) updated the FIDIC Green Book (or Short Form of Contract). The changes are said to help meet current demands for construction projects where the perceived risks are low and to overall enable access to simple and straightforward contract forms. Jeremy Glover, Partner at Fenwick Elliott LLP, analyses the updated Green Book discussing the key changes and implications for practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More