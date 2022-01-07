FIDIC Green Book 2021—what’s changed?

Article summary

Construction analysis: In December 2021, the international construction industry saw that the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) updated the FIDIC Green Book (or Short Form of Contract). The changes are said to help meet current demands for construction projects where the perceived risks are low and to overall enable access to simple and straightforward contract forms. Jeremy Glover, Partner at Fenwick Elliott LLP, analyses the updated Green Book discussing the key changes and implications for practitioners. or to read the full analysis.