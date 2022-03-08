FTT rules on mechanics of calculating top slicing relief (Judges (as representative for the late R Young) v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Judges (as representative for the late R Young) v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT), considered the mechanics of calculating top slicing relief in relation to life insurance chargeable event gains. The facts of the case preceded the changes made by Finance Act 2020 (FA 2020) to the top slicing calculation set out in sections 535–536 of the Income Tax (Trading and Other Income) Act 2005 (ITTOIA 2005). While acknowledging that the result advocated on behalf of the taxpayer was a very generous one, the FTT nevertheless allowed the appeal on the basis of it being the only interpretation available. or to read the full analysis.