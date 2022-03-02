LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
February NFT Litigation Roundup—Art Wars, Hermes “MetaBirkins”, and more…

Published on: 02 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • United Kingdom
  • HMRC seize NFTs for the first time
  • Art Wars
  • Overseas
  • Sothebys and Kevin McCoy sued over the $1.47m sale of ‘first ever’ NFT
  • Nike sue StockX for selling NFTs based on Nike shoes
  • Hermès sues the creator of NFTs resembling the Birkin handbag
  • Cryptopunks-V1 v V2

Article summary

TMT analysis: As the rise of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) continues to soar, so too do the questions, legal issues and disputes around them. When faced with such a high growth phenomenon, the law can take time to catch up. Simon Fitzpatrick, Rosie Adcock and Sophie Mellor (of the art litigation team at Boodle Hatfield) provide a roundup of the key NFT disputes to be aware of from the past month. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

