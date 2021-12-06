Fear of failure, lack of resources influence UK enforcement agencies, lawmaker says

MLex: Lack of resources and fear of failure influence UK enforcement agencies’ decision-making, lawmaker Margaret Hodge said today in Parliament. She is calling for the government to prioritise laws that would make it easier to get companies on the hook for economic crimes.
