Fear of failure, lack of resources influence UK enforcement agencies, lawmaker says

Published on: 06 December 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Lack of resources and fear of failure influence UK enforcement agencies’ decision-making, lawmaker Margaret Hodge said today in Parliament. She is calling for the government to prioritise laws that would make it easier to get companies on the hook for economic crimes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

