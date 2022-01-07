LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Fear of coronavirus (COVID-19) not protected under UK discrimination law

Published on: 07 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Fear of coronavirus (COVID-19) not protected under UK discrimination law
  • The law
  • Facts
  • Decision
  • Practical implications

Article summary

Employment analysis: In X v Y, an employment tribunal had to decide if an employee's fear that she might catch coronavirus (COVID-19), and needed to take steps to protect herself and others, amounted to a protected belief under the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010). Joanne Moseley, professional support lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, reviews the tribunal's decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

