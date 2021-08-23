menu-search
FDA reaffirms that CBD products cannot be marketed as dietary supplements

Published on: 23 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  FDA reaffirms that CBD products cannot be marketed as dietary supplements
  'Significant concerns' about safety

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has objected to New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) notifications submitted by two developers of full-spectrum hemp extract products, telling the companies an earlier decision by the agency to consider cannabidiol (CBD) as a drug means it will not consider their applications to sell the products as dietary supplements. Jeff Craven, contributing writer to Regulatory Affairs Professional Society’s (RAPS) publication Regulatory Focus, discusses the FDA’s decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

