Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Bribery, corruption, sanctions and export controls / US corporate bribery offences

Legal News

FCPA pipeline of cases ‘has never been stronger’, US Justice Department fraud section chief says

FCPA pipeline of cases ‘has never been stronger’, US Justice Department fraud section chief says
Published on: 16 March 2021
Published by: MLex
  • FCPA pipeline of cases ‘has never been stronger’, US Justice Department fraud section chief says

Article summary

MLex: Foreign bribery investigations continue to be strong despite the challenges coronavirus (COVID-19) has imposed on the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the head of the DOJ’s fraud section said, predicting Foreign Corrupt Practices Act resolutions won’t diminish soon. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More