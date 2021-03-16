FCPA pipeline of cases ‘has never been stronger’, US Justice Department fraud section chief says

MLex: Foreign bribery investigations continue to be strong despite the challenges coronavirus (COVID-19) has imposed on the US Department of Justice (DOJ), the head of the DOJ’s fraud section said, predicting Foreign Corrupt Practices Act resolutions won’t diminish soon.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual
Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral
What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also
What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.