FCA’s expectations of senior managers in the context of Russian sanctions

Published on: 14 March 2022
  • FCA’s expectations of senior managers in the context of Russian sanctions
  • What are the FCA’s expectations around senior management responsibility for sanctions risk?
  • Which senior managers will be responsible?
  • What are the most critical points for senior management to note in discharging their regulatory duties relating to sanctions risk?
  • What are the risks for senior management if the firm breaches sanctions?

Financial Services analysis: On 22 February 2022, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published a statement about the new financial sanctions measures imposed in relation to Russia and set out its expectations of authorised firms. Importantly, in making this statement the FCA has laid down a clear marker that policing sanctions compliance is a high priority for it, and stressing that ‘Where the FCA identifies failings in financial crime systems and controls we can impose restrictions and/or take enforcement action.’ In this article Adam Jamieson, partner and Siân Cowan, associate, at BCLP, summarise what this means for senior managers and the standard expected of them in order to discharge their personal regulatory duties under Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) in relation to sanctions compliance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

