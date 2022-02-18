LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

FCA urged to revise warnings for private pensions savers

Published on: 18 февраля 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned private pension members with retirement savings plans held outside the workplace against holding high levels of cash. Pensions provider, Aegon, called on the FCA to revise its warnings, stating that money could be an appropriate asset within a pension. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

